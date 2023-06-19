Global Warehousing Management System Market Outlook Report 2022-2023 & 2028: Vendor Landscape, Technology Adoption, Partnerships, Growth Dynamics

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Warehousing Management System (WMS) Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global WMS Market is estimated to grow at a positive CAGR of 15.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Global WMS Market expanded at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2017 and 2022 on the basis of revenue generated. The market saw a rapid increase in integration between automated & manual processes, expansion of E-commerce, and omnichannel fulfillment, mitigation of distribution costs, and transition towards Cloud-based Systems.



The cloud segment holds the highest revenue share in 2022, emerging as the fastest-growing segment, owing to the Cloud-based technology that has been revolutionizing the way business functions.



In developing economies such as India, Europe, Africa and more, introduction of GST has enabled companies to focus on building larger warehouses.



The healthcare segment is anticipated to emerge as a prominent adopter of WMS, as providers are building facilities taking into consideration the pre-requisites of the healthcare sector.



Key Trends by Market Segments:

The services segment includes consulting, system integration, operation, and maintenance services. Warehouse management can be provided as a service by third-party vendors, which is outsourced by WMS providers.

Moreover, growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of WMS software worldwide. Vendors sell their products by either offering them as a service, which helps the clients to focus on their core business operations, or by selling the software to the client without the service

Over the years, cloud deployment has become as secure as the on-premise system on account of data sovereignty and the successful curbing of data thefts. Companies are now customizing and providing a WMS service based on the client's requirements.

The on-premise deployment has been prominent since the advent of WMS and is characterized by huge servers and high maintenance costs, ultimately increasing the company's expenditures. These upfront costs and ownership of maintaining the on-premise server are incredibly high compared to the cloud-based technology

Future Outlook



The Global WMS Market is projected to show significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to be driven by rising trend of e-commerce, expansion of warehouses coupled with technological advancements and favourable government policies.

America being the second largest for e-commerce in the world have enabled the customers to create an immediate and real-time demand impact on the order fulfilment operations driving the demand for highly adaptive and scalable WMS. Moreover, Cloud adoption is helping businesses in the Middle East and Africa to cut overall operational costs, boost profitability and seamlessly address Covid-19-induced market disruptions. These reasons are further driving demand for WMS.



The warehouse of the future will take advantage of automated capacity management by leveraging technology for better, data-driven capacity planning. There by, system integration and maintenance will be demanded even by small and medium warehousing businesses where this segment is anticipated to grow in near future.



Additionally, the emergence of global technologies such as AI is transforming most organizations, including warehousing. Sustainable supply chains and their partners using the latest technologies will be key drivers for future growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Competition Analysis of WMS Market

Gartner Magic Quadrant

Vendor Landscape

Cross Comparison of Major WMS providers

Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Impact Analysis of Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

Impact Analysis of Recent Product Development

Impact Analysis of Recent Partnership and Collaborations

Company Profiles of Major Players in WMS Market

Korber AG (HighJump)

Epicor Software Corporation Oracle Corporation

Reply

Blue Yonder

SAP

Manhattan Associates Inc.

PSI Logistics

Softeon

TECSYS Inc.

FourKites

Infor, Inc.

Mad4net

NICE Ltd.

Project44

Synergy Logistics, Inc.

Fishbowl Inventory

Analyst Recommendations

Stage of developments in Global Warehousing?

Emerging Trends Across Key End-user Industries

Necessary services in WMS

Ideal Employee Structure and Additional Logistics IT Provided

Partnerships of WMS Providers

Industrial Analysis of WMS Market

Penetration and Growth Prospects Mapping of the Global WMS Market

End User Analysis of Global WMS Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Global WMS Market

PEST Analysis of Global WMS Market

Growth Drivers of Global WMS Market

Market Dynamics of Global WMS Market

Technical Trends and Developments of Global WMS Market

Issues and Challenges of Global WMS Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Global WMS Market

