Global Warehousing Management System Market Outlook Report 2022-2023 & 2028: Vendor Landscape, Technology Adoption, Partnerships, Growth Dynamics

19 Jun, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Warehousing Management System (WMS) Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global WMS Market is estimated to grow at a positive CAGR of 15.2% between 2022 and 2028.
Global WMS Market expanded at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2017 and 2022 on the basis of revenue generated. The market saw a rapid increase in integration between automated & manual processes, expansion of E-commerce, and omnichannel fulfillment, mitigation of distribution costs, and transition towards Cloud-based Systems.
The cloud segment holds the highest revenue share in 2022, emerging as the fastest-growing segment, owing to the Cloud-based technology that has been revolutionizing the way business functions.
In developing economies such as India, Europe, Africa and more, introduction of GST has enabled companies to focus on building larger warehouses.
The healthcare segment is anticipated to emerge as a prominent adopter of WMS, as providers are building facilities taking into consideration the pre-requisites of the healthcare sector.
Key Trends by Market Segments:
The services segment includes consulting, system integration, operation, and maintenance services. Warehouse management can be provided as a service by third-party vendors, which is outsourced by WMS providers.
Moreover, growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of WMS software worldwide. Vendors sell their products by either offering them as a service, which helps the clients to focus on their core business operations, or by selling the software to the client without the service
Over the years, cloud deployment has become as secure as the on-premise system on account of data sovereignty and the successful curbing of data thefts. Companies are now customizing and providing a WMS service based on the client's requirements.
The on-premise deployment has been prominent since the advent of WMS and is characterized by huge servers and high maintenance costs, ultimately increasing the company's expenditures. These upfront costs and ownership of maintaining the on-premise server are incredibly high compared to the cloud-based technology
Future Outlook
The Global WMS Market is projected to show significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to be driven by rising trend of e-commerce, expansion of warehouses coupled with technological advancements and favourable government policies.
America being the second largest for e-commerce in the world have enabled the customers to create an immediate and real-time demand impact on the order fulfilment operations driving the demand for highly adaptive and scalable WMS. Moreover, Cloud adoption is helping businesses in the Middle East and Africa to cut overall operational costs, boost profitability and seamlessly address Covid-19-induced market disruptions. These reasons are further driving demand for WMS.
The warehouse of the future will take advantage of automated capacity management by leveraging technology for better, data-driven capacity planning. There by, system integration and maintenance will be demanded even by small and medium warehousing businesses where this segment is anticipated to grow in near future.
Additionally, the emergence of global technologies such as AI is transforming most organizations, including warehousing. Sustainable supply chains and their partners using the latest technologies will be key drivers for future growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Competition Analysis of WMS Market
- Gartner Magic Quadrant
- Vendor Landscape
- Cross Comparison of Major WMS providers
- Competitive Dashboard Analysis
- Impact Analysis of Recent Mergers and Acquisitions
- Impact Analysis of Recent Product Development
- Impact Analysis of Recent Partnership and Collaborations
Company Profiles of Major Players in WMS Market
- Korber AG (HighJump)
- Epicor Software Corporation Oracle Corporation
- Reply
- Blue Yonder
- SAP
- Manhattan Associates Inc.
- PSI Logistics
- Softeon
- TECSYS Inc.
- FourKites
- Infor, Inc.
- Mad4net
- FourKites
- NICE Ltd.
- Project44
- Synergy Logistics, Inc.
- Fishbowl Inventory
Analyst Recommendations
- Stage of developments in Global Warehousing?
- Emerging Trends Across Key End-user Industries
- Necessary services in WMS
- Ideal Employee Structure and Additional Logistics IT Provided
- Partnerships of WMS Providers
Industrial Analysis of WMS Market
- Penetration and Growth Prospects Mapping of the Global WMS Market
- End User Analysis of Global WMS Market
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Global WMS Market
- PEST Analysis of Global WMS Market
- Growth Drivers of Global WMS Market
- Market Dynamics of Global WMS Market
- Technical Trends and Developments of Global WMS Market
- Issues and Challenges of Global WMS Market
- Impact of COVID-19 on Global WMS Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9yeim
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article