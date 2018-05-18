Global Waste Recycling Market Outlook Report 2017-2018: $37.6 Billion Opportunities in Plastic Recycling

The global market revenue is likely to increase from $265.61 billion in 2017 to $282.1 billion in 2018

This does not include the revenue from plastic recycling industry, which itself poses a tremendous business opportunity and the market size is estimated at $37.6 billion in 2018, a significant growth of 7.1% from 2017.

Principles of sustainability, innovative business models, and disruptive technologies are likely to change the landscape of waste recycling market. This outlook study provides an overall update on the global waste recycling market in 2018, covering the municipal solid waste, industrial non-hazardous waste, WEEE, construction & demolition waste, and plastic waste.



This study also provides predictions about waste volumes, revenues, and services and also examines the latest trends that are influencing the market along with recycling opportunities for different waste streams. The study also discusses the effect of the waste import ban imposed by China. As a result of China's ban on import of foreign waste, the waste management industry is set to undergo substantial change, driving opportunities in markets that were initially exporting waste to China.



The ban is likely to drive investment opportunities for countries like Australia, Japan, Germany, the UK, and the US. This outlook also features interesting trends that have been changing the way waste management is happening around the world. For instance, eWaste management is gaining significant momentum in the recent years. The report predicts that the market is to set grow by 6.2% in 2018 from the previous year.



Some other trends include Internet of things, smart recycling, smart bins, smart eWaste bins, innovative business models, use of sustainable building materials, sustainable methods of managing plastic waste, and its market potential. The outlook also focuses on regional trends and highlights the waste recycling market potential and trends specific to Europe, Americas, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa.



This study will provide an in-depth analysis of the waste recycling industry and also talk about interesting trends, especially smart, which is driving the market. This will aid clients to identify the right technology/solution to invest in, choose the addressable markets, and also develop innovative business models.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the Top 2018 trends influencing the global recycling market?

What are the Key trends influencing municipal, industrial, electronics, C&D waste and plastic waste recycling markets?

What is the volume of waste collected and recycled in each region?

What is revenue share of each region in each waste segments considered?

What are the key growth opportunities for the market participants?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 2018 Global Waste Recycling Market



3. Research Scope and Segmentation



4. 2018 Market Outlook for Municipal Solid Waste



5. 2018 Market Outlook for Industrial Solid Waste-Non-hazardous



6. 2018 Market Outlook for WEEE



7. 2018 Market Outlook for C&D Waste



8. 2018 General Outlook on Plastic Waste



9. Growth Opportunities



10. Key Conclusions



11. Appendix



