Global Waste to Energy Market Analysis & Trends 2015-2018 & Industry Forecasts 2019-2027

DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Waste to Energy Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Waste to Energy Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include demand in focus towards energy generation, rising government initiatives and stringent regulations and increasing popularity of renewable energy resources.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Waste to Energy Market, By Technology

4.1 Biological Technology

4.2 Thermal Technology

4.3 Physical Technology



5 Waste to Energy Market, By Type

5.1 Agricultural Waste

5.2 Medical Waste

5.3 Process Waste

5.4 Municipal Solid Waste



6 Waste to Energy Market, By Application

6.1 Combined Heat and Power

6.2 Electricity Generation

6.3 Heat Generation

6.4 Transport Fuels



7 Waste to Energy Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 C&G Environmental Protection Holdings

9.2 ADI Systems

9.3 Constructions industrielles de la Mditerrane (CNIM)

9.4 Covanta Energy Corporation

9.5 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC

9.6 Foster Wheeler

9.7 Waste Management

9.8 Veolia Environment

9.9 Hitachi Zosen Inova

9.10 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

9.11 Suez Environment

9.12 China Everbright International

9.13 Keppel Seghers

9.14 Amec Foster Wheeler



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wpjt55/global_waste_to?w=5

