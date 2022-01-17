Global Wastewater Management Technology Market Report 2021: Disruptive Technologies Drive Cost Compatibility and Enhance Wastewater Treatment Performance

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Sustainable Innovations in Wastewater Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study explores the sustainable innovations in wastewater management that aim to improve the efficiency, economics, and water quality after treatment for the industrial and public infrastructure sectors. It describes the major treatment technologies and reviews their potential for use in the future wastewater treatment industry.

Moreover, it discusses the key stakeholders involved in technology development and the innovative approaches they are taking. It also features the global patent landscape for wastewater treatment technologies, highlighting key patent owners/assignees and patent jurisdictions that demonstrate the most activity.

Globally, the increase in population and industrial activity results in a growing volume of water consumption and wastewater generation. UNICEF (the United Nations Children's Fund) estimates that about half of the global population will face water scarcity by 2025, and by 2030, about 700 million people will be displaced by intense water scarcity.

As wastewater treatment prevents contamination of valuable water sources and tertiary treatments allow reuse of water, wastewater treatment is one of the most powerful tools to address the water scarcity challenges anticipated during the next 10 years.

The study covers the following topics:

Identification of wastewater technology applications

Identification of major wastewater treatment technologies experiencing improvements, owing to sustainable innovation

Key stakeholders in the wastewater treatment industry

Patent landscape of sustainable technologies in wastewater management

Growth opportunities for the adoption of wastewater technology

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Wastewater Management Industry

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Research Context and Summary of Findings

2.1 Research Context

2.2 Research Scope

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Key Findings: Sustainable Innovations in Wastewater Management

3.0 Wastewater Treatment Technologies: Technology Applications and Trends Overview

3.1 Water Industry Supply Chain

3.2 Wastewater Treatment Process Flow

3.3 Key Drivers and Opportunities for Deployment

3.4 Key Drivers and Opportunities Analysis

3.5 Key Restraints and Drawbacks for Deployment

3.6 Key Drawbacks and Restraints Analysis

4.0 Wastewater Treatment Technologies: Innovation Landscape

4.1 Comparative Analysis of Wastewater Treatment Technologies

4.2 New Generation Adsorbent Improves Adsorption Wastewater Treatment Performance

4.3 Chemical-free Electrolysis Technologies to Treat Metal Pollutants in Wastewater

4.4 Oxidation of Wastewater in Supercritical Phase Achieves High Pollutant Removal Rate

4.5 Use of Hydroxyl Radicals for Oxidation-based Wastewater Treatment Achieves High Pollutant Removal Rate

4.6 Membrane Bioreactor Assisted Anaerobic Treatment Can Achieve High COD Removal Rate

4.7 Granular Sludge-based Aerobic Wastewater Plants Achieve High Compaction

5.0 Innovation Ecosystem: Companies to Watch

5.1 Energy-efficient Integrated Fixed-film Sludge Reactor Improves the Economic Viability of Single-stage Wastewater Treatment Plants

5.2 Ultrasonic Technology Assisted Electrocoagulation Plants Reduce the Intensity of Coagulant Buildup on Electrodes

5.3 Modular Design Makes Deployment of Supercritical Water Oxidation Plants Possible at Small Industrial Facilities

5.4 Regenerative, Solar-activated Catalyst Achieves High Pollutant Removal Rate During Advanced Oxidation Process

5.5 Commercial Aerobic Granular Sludge Process (AGSP) Technology Achieves Compact and Efficient Aerobic Wastewater Treatment Plants

6.0 IP Analysis of Sustainable Wastewater Technologies

6.1 IP Analysis of Sustainable Wastewater Management Technologies

7.0 Growth Opportunities

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Government Spending on Wastewater Treatment and Recycling Facilities to Address Water Scarcity Challenges

7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Innovation in Wastewater Treatment for Improving Cost-efficiency of Treatment Plants

7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Innovative Business Models to Support the Inclusion of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plants

8.0 Key Contacts

9.0 Next Steps

