Global Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2030: Ongoing Covid-19 Further Increases the Demand for Wastewater Treatment Equipment

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Product, Process, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wastewater treatment equipment market was valued at $28.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $41.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.



The rise in global population and industrialization along with changing laws on wastewater treatment in industries and other sectors drive the global wastewater treatment industry. Urbanization of population during the forecast period lead to an increase in demand for wastewater treatment plants at municipal levels. In some regions, wastewater is already a common water source as safer water sources are not available. In addition, treated wastewater is increasingly being used in agricultural irrigation.

A major hindrance to the growth of the global wastewater treatment equipment market is the high upfront and operational costs involved in wastewater treatment plants. However, global water scarcity is expected to be a reality in the coming years as a result of which the capacity to treat wastewater and reuse the same has to be increased. Most population growth occurs in developing countries, mainly in regions that are already experiencing water stress and in areas with limited access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation facilities.

The development of advanced energy efficient water treatment technologies is expected to benefit the market growth in the long run. Therefore, the need for achieving better water treatment rates is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the global wastewater treatment equipment market growth.



The global wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented into product, process, application, and region. By product, the wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented into membrane separation, biological, sludge, disinfection, and others.

By membrane separation, the market is divided into reverse osmosis membrane, ultrafiltration membrane, microfiltration membrane, nanofiltration membrane, and others. By process, the market is classified into primary treatment, secondary treatment, and tertiary treatment.

By application, the market is bifurcated into industrial and municipal. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned



The major companies profiled in this report include:

Danaher Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Xylem Inc.

Aquatech International Corporation

GE Water & Process Technologies

Ashland Water Technologies

Kemira Oyj

Degremont SAS

GDF Suez SA

Veolia Environment SA

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL WASTEWATER TREATMENT EQUIPMENT MARKET

COVID-19 has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11th, 2020 .

. Some of the major economies suffering from the COVID-19 crises include Germany , France , Italy , Spain , the UK, and Norway .

, , , , the UK, and . The ongoing COVID-19 has further increased the demand for wastewater treatment equipment.

According to the U.S. EPA, wastewater treatment plants treat viruses and other pathogens, including coronavirus that causes COVID-19 infection.

Hence, standard treatment and disinfectant processes at wastewater treatment plants are expected to be effective, thus growing the demand of the market currently.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY Product

Membrane Separation

Reverse Osmosis Membrane

Ultrafiltration Membrane

Microfiltration Membrane

Nanofiltration Membrane

Others

Biological

Sludge

Disinfection

Others

BY Process

Primary Treatment

Secondary Treatment

Tertiary Treatment

BY Application

Industrial

Municipal

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 2020

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Impact Of Key Regulation

CHAPTER 4: WASTEWATER TREATMENT EQUIPMENT MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. MEMBRANE SEPARATION

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.2.4. Reverse Osmosis Membranes

4.2.5. Ultrafiltration Membranes

4.2.6. Microfiltration Membranes

4.2.7. Nanofiltration Membrane

4.3. BIOLOGICAL

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.4. SLUDGE

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.5. DISINFECTION

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: WASTEWATER TREATMENT EQUIPMENT MARKET BY PROCESS

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. PRIMARY TREATMENT

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. SECONDARY TREATMENT

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.4. TERTIARY TREATMENT

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: WASTEWATER TREATMENT EQUIPMENT MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. INDUSTRIAL

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

6.3. MUNICIPAL

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: WASTEWATER TREATMENT EQUIPMENT MARKET BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by process

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by Country

7.2.6. US

7.2.7. Canada

7.2.8. Mexico

7.3. EUROPE

7.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

7.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyp4i5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets