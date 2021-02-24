Global Wastewater Treatment Services Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026: Acids and Alkalis, Toxic Materials, Brine Treatment, Solids, Oils and Grease, Biodegradable Organics

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market By Type (Design and Engineering Consulting, Building and Installation, & Others), By End User (Municipal, Industrial, Commercial), By Treatment Type, By Service Type, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.



Growing requirement to treat wastewater in developed and developing countries before discharging it into the environment is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years. The rapidly expanding manufacturing industries and regulatory requirements is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the coming years.



The Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market is segmented based on type, end-user, treatment type, service type, company, and region. Based on end-use, the market can be categorized into the municipal, industrial and commercial. Out of which, the municipal segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period which can be attributed to the growing population worldwide which is ultimately leading to the increased demand for treated water, since the residential wastewater is treated using municipal wastewater treatment plant.



In terms of type, the market is fragmented into design and engineering consulting, building and installation, operation and process control services, maintenance and repair services & others. Among them, the operation and process control services segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next 5 years on account of increasing environmental concerns along with rising acceptance of zero discharge policy.



The major players operating in the Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Veolia Environment S.A., Suez, Xylem, Ecolab, Evoqua Water Technologies, Thermax Group, Wog Group, Golder Associates, SWA Water Holdings, Envirosystems Inc., Aries Chemical, BWA Water Additives UK, Bauminas Quimica, Buckman Laboratories, Cortec Corporation and others.



The key market players are adopting some several competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnership, agreements in order to expand its portfolio and regional presences.



Key Target Audience:

Wastewater treatment services service provider

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to wastewater treatment services

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Design and Engineering Consulting, Building and Installation, Operation and Process Control Services, Maintenance and Repair Services & Others)

6.2.2. By End User (Municipal, Industrial, Commercial)

6.2.3. By Treatment Type (Removal of acids and alkalis, Removal of toxic materials, Brine treatment, Solids removal, Oils and grease removal, Removal of biodegradable organics, Removal of other organics, Others)

6.2.4. By Service Type (Public, Private)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.2.7. Services Cost Analysis

6.2.7.1. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Wastewater Treatment Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By End User

7.2.3. By Treatment Type

7.2.4. By Service Type

7.2.5. By Country

7.2.6. Competition Outlook

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Wastewater Treatment Services Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By End User

8.2.3. By Treatment Type

8.2.4. By Service Type

8.2.5. By Country

8.2.6. Competition Outlook

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Wastewater Treatment Services Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By End User

9.2.3. By Treatment Type

9.2.4. By Service Type

9.2.5. By Country

9.2.6. Competition Outlook

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Wastewater Treatment Services Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By End User

10.2.3. By Treatment Type

10.2.4. By Service Type

10.2.5. By Country

10.2.6. Competition Outlook

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Wastewater Treatment Services Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Type

11.2.2. By End User

11.2.3. By Treatment Type

11.2.4. By Service Type

11.2.5. By Country

11.2.6. Competition Outlook

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Veolia Environment S.A.

14.2. Suez Water Technologies & Solutions S.A.

14.3. Xylem Inc.

14.4. Ecolab Inc.

14.5. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

14.6. Thermax Limited

14.7. WOG Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

14.8. Golder Associates, Inc.

14.9. SWA Water Holdings Pty Ltd.

14.10. Envirosystems Inc.

14.11. Aries Chemical, Inc.

14.12. BWA Water Additives UK Ltd.

14.13. Bauminas Quimica N/Ne Ltda.

14.14. Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

14.15. Cortec Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



