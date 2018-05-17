Global Watch, Clock and Measuring Device Manufacturing Markets 2018-2022: Shortage of Skilled Labor, Decreasing Public Investments in Scientific Research and Rising Trade Protectionism

This research report categorizes the watch, clock and measuring device market by type. Product type include watch, clock and measuring device.

Global watch, clock and measuring device manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for smart watches and luxury watches. There is mounting pressure on watch, clock and measuring device manufacturers to offer cost effective smart watches with advanced features. At the same time, emerging markets growth, urbanization, rising population, rising disposable income globally is driving the demand for watch, clock and measuring device manufacturing market.

The market for watch, clock and measuring device manufacturing is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Garmin Ltd., and others. Measuring devices accounted for the largest share of the market for watch, clock and measuring devices in 2017. Major factors included economic growth and technological advancements.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for watch, clock and measuring devices. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, Africa is expected to witness the fastest growth in the watch, clock and measuring devices market, followed by North America.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value in the watch, clock and measuring devices market. India and the USA are forecasted to have the fastest growth.

The market is challenged by restraints such as shortage of skilled labor, decreasing public investments in scientific research and rising trade protectionism.

Introduction Summary And Highlights Watch, Clock And Measuring Devices Manufacturing Market Characteristics Watch, Clock And Measuring Devices Manufacturing Market Size And Growth Watch, Clock And Measuring Devices Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies PESTEL Analysis Watch, Clock And Measuring Devices Manufacturing Market Segmentation Watch, Clock And Measuring Devices Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis Watch, Clock And Measuring Devices Manufacturing Market Customer Information Global Watch, Clock And Measuring Devices Manufacturing Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Watch, Clock And Measuring Devices Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Watch, Clock And Measuring Devices Manufacturing Market Appendix References

Apple Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Rolex SA

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

