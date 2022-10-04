Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market to Reach $128.78 Billion by 2029

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water and wastewater treatment technologies market is projected to reach $128.78 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2029.

The growth of this market is attributed to rapidly diminishing freshwater resources and the growing need for water reclamation and reusable technologies. Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of this market.

This study offers a comprehensive analysis of the water and wastewater treatment technologies market in terms of type (membrane separation & filtration, sludge management technology, activated sludge, activated carbon technology, clarification, chlorination, industrial demineralization, membrane bioreactor (MBR), UV and ozone, dissolved air flotation, electrochemical scale treatment systems, electrochemical water treatment technology, other treatment technologies), application (municipal, residential, and industrial). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on type, the water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented into membrane separation & filtration, sludge management technology, activated sludge, activated carbon technology, clarification, chlorination, industrial demineralization, membrane bioreactor (MBR), UV and ozone, dissolved air flotation, electrochemical scale treatment systems, electrochemical water treatment technology, and other treatment technologies. The membrane separation & filtration segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing emphasis on reducing the usage of chemicals in water treatment, rising demand for low energy-consuming water treatment processes, low installation and energy costs, and easy accessibility.

Based on application, the water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented into municipal, residential, and industrial. The industrial applications segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing industrialization and urbanization, the rising focus on water quality from the industrial sector, the growing necessity for recycling and reusing water, and the increasing advancements in industrial wastewater treatment technologies.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR due to rapid growth in population and urbanization and increased environmental deterioration.

Further, the increasing number of investments in water infrastructure by public sector organizations in developing countries such as China and India is impacting the region's favorable market growth. Additionally, the increase in the demand for water treatment technologies to provide clean and potable water is anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.

China is expected to dominate the water and wastewater treatment technologies market due to its huge population base, industrialization, and significant wastewater discharge. However, it is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapidly Diminishing Fresh Water Resources

Growing need for water reclamation and reuse technologies

Restraint

Lack of Awareness of Appropriate Usage of Water Treatment Techniques

High cost of wastewater treatment technologies

Opportunities

The growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies

Challenges

Aging and deterioration of existing water infrastructure

Suez S.A. ( France )

) Veolia Environment SA. ( France )

) Xylem Inc. (U.S.)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (U.S.)

United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.)

Kingspan Group plc (U.K.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

BASF SE ( Germany )

) Kurita Water Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) BioMicrobics Inc. (U.S.)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.)

Trojan Technologies Inc. ( Canada )

) Thermax Limited ( India )

) WOG Group ( India )

) SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. ( Australia )

) Burns & McDonnell (U.S.)

Adroit Associates Private Limited ( India )

) Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Clean TeQ Water Limited ( Australia ).

