Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market Projected to Reach $40.4 Billion by 2030

The global market for Water Automation and Instrumentation, previously estimated at US$17.1 billion in 2022, is set to undergo significant expansion, reaching a revised market size of US$40.4 billion by 2030.

This growth is expected to occur at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The DCL (Distributed Control System) segment is anticipated to contribute significantly to this growth, projected to achieve a CAGR of 10% and reach a market value of US$4.3 billion by the end of the analysis period. Furthermore, the PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) segment, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, is expected to experience a revised CAGR of 10.6% over the next eight years.

Regional Analysis

In the global context, the United States holds a significant position in the Water Automation and Instrumentation market, estimated at US$4.8 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to exhibit substantial growth, projecting a market size of US$8.3 billion by the year 2030, driven by a strong CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both expected to grow at 7.9% and 9.5% respectively during the period from 2022 to 2030. Additionally, Germany, a key player within Europe, is projected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 8.8%.

Market Overview

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Water Automation and Instrumentation market, including influencer market insights, global market trajectories, the impact of Covid-19, key competitor market shares, and a competitive presence assessment across multiple geographies.

Conclusion

With a projected CAGR of 11.3% and reaching a market value of US$40.4 billion by 2030, the global Water Automation and Instrumentation market offers significant growth opportunities. As automation and instrumentation technologies continue to advance, the efficient management and monitoring of water resources become increasingly crucial. These developments contribute to improved water resource management, enhanced operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

A selection of Companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB Ltd.

CH2M Hill Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

