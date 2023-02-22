Global Water Bath Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Grant Instruments, PolyScience and Julabo Labortechnik

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Bath Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water bath market size reached US$ 166.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 220.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.75% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A water bath refers to laboratory equipment which is used to incubate samples in water at a fixed temperature for an extended period. It generally consists of a heating unit, stainless-steel chamber, and digital or analog control interface which assists users in setting-up the preferred temperature and duration.

Different variants of this equipment are currently available in the market that offer functional advantages such as maintaining uniformity in the water temperature and keeping samples in motion while being heated.



Market Trends:



Apart from the utilization of pH meters, gas chromatographs, water activity meters and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems, food testing laboratories are now employing water baths to ensure and maintain the quality of packaged-, processed- and fast food products.

This trend can be accredited to the implementation of stringent regulations by governments and food regulating authorities in a number of countries. Moreover, they find applications across protein engineering and molecular biology which are strengthening the growth of the market.

Further, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to expand their consumer-base and incorporate advanced technologies in the devices. In addition to this, the growing e-commerce industry is aiding manufacturers to make the overall distribution of their products to new regions more convenient.



