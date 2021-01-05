Global Water Hardness Test Strip Market (2020 to 2025) - Increasing Stringent Regulations for Drinking Water Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Hardness Test Strip Market by Type (Calcium Concentration Measurement, Magnesium Concentration Measurement), Application (Industrial, Laboratory, Others), Sales Channel (Retail, Non-Retail) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the water hardness test strip market is estimated to be valued at USD 56.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 70.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.4 %, in terms of value.

Factors such as the rise in demand for water testing from various industrial sectors, stringent rules and regulations imposed by related government bodies with regards to water quality are projected to drive the growth of the water hardness test strip industry during the forecast period.



By type, the calcium concentration measurement segment holds the largest value share



Water testing had been done to determine the calcium as well as the magnesium content in the water. However, the manufacturers of water hardness test strips avail their products which are specifically designed to determine the calcium content such as calcium carbonate in the water.



By application, the industrial segment is estimated to account for the largest share



Every manufactured product uses water during some part of the production process. Industrial water use includes water used for purposes such as fabricating, processing, washing, diluting, cooling, or transporting a product; incorporating water into a product; or for sanitation needs within the manufacturing facility. Industrial water quality is critical in the production, washing, diluting, cooling, and transportation of most manufactured products. According to the Water Resources Group, the demand for water is rapidly increasing, and is expected to exceed the current supply by 40% by 2030. The use of water hardness test strips in industries is preferred as it is the quickest and cost-effective method to determine the quality of water being used.



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The water hardness test strip market in the Asia-Pacific region is largely driven by industrial shift and technological advancements that made water usage an important factor specifically in the industrial sector. The global marketplace for water hardness test strips is slated to achieve the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific owing to the extensive efforts from all the stakeholders in the supply chain, be it the governmental, non-governmental, or private organizations, in the direction of improvising the environmental criteria of sustainability. The potable status of water has long remained a pressing concern for municipal and other local bodies in the region owing to the lack of proper control and resources in the area of water management.



The water hardness test strip market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (South America, Middle East and Africa).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Water Hardness Test Strips Market

4.2 Water Hardness Test Strips Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 North America: Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Application and Key Country

4.4 Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Type and Region

4.5 Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Sales Channel



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Active Participation of Government and Regulatory Bodies to Monitor Water Quality

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Laboratory Testing of Water by Civil Bodies

5.2.1.3 Health Hazards Associated with Hard Water

5.2.1.4 Increase in R&D and Technological Advancements by Manufacturers

5.2.1.5 Rise in Different End-use Applications to Bolster the Market Demand for Water Hardness Strip Testing

5.2.1.6 Growing Usage of Accurate Water Testing in Non-Industrial Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Water Quality Control Systems, Technology, and Infrastructure in Developing Economies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization to Fuel the Demand for Water Hardness Testing

5.2.3.2 Increasing Stringent Regulations for Drinking Water

5.2.3.3 Awareness Among Consumers Regarding the Consumption of Better Quality of Water

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Demand for Innovative Testing Strips/Technology

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics of the Water Hardness Test Strips Market



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Global Average Selling Price (ASP)

6.5 YC-YCC Shift

6.6 Regulations

6.6.1 US

6.6.1.1 EPA Regulations on Drinking Water

6.6.2 EU-28

6.6.2.1 Regulations for Calcium, Magnesium, or Hardness in Drinking Water

6.6.2.2 France (Regulations on Water)

6.6.3 Brazil

6.6.3.1 Regulation on Water

6.6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.6.4.1 India (Indian Standard Specifications for Drinking Water)

6.7 Case Studies

6.7.1 Case Study 1

6.7.1.1 Title

6.7.1.2 Problem Statement

6.7.1.3 Revenue Impact (RI)

6.7.2 Case Study 2

6.7.2.1 Title

6.7.2.2 Problem Statement

6.7.2.3 Revenue Impact (RI)

6.8 Ecosystem Map

6.8.1 Water Hardness Test Strips: Ecosystem View

6.8.2 Water Hardness Test Strips: Market Map



7 Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Water Hardness Test Strips Market

7.2.1 Realistic Scenario

7.2.2 Optimistic Scenario

7.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Cost-Effective Method for Testing If Water Hardness Helps in Gaining Market Traction

7.4 Laboratory

7.4.1 Offers Accurate Results, Thereby Increasing Credibility, Which Helps in the Water Hardness Test Strips Market Growth

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Growing Usage by Municipal and Civil Bodies due to Stringent Regulations Formed by Governments to Drive the Market Growth



8 Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Type

8.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

8.2.2 Realistic Scenario

8.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

8.3 Calcium Concentration Measurement

8.3.1 Excessive Presence of Calcium in Water Drives the Demand for Calcium Concentration Measurement

8.4 Magnesium Concentration Measurement

8.4.1 Magnesium-Rich Water Degrades the Life of Equipment Owing to Which Magnesium Concentration Measurement is Gaining Traction



9 Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Sales Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Sales Channel

9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

9.2.2 Realistic Scenario

9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

9.3 Retail

9.3.1 Use of Water Hardness Test Strips for Households and Swimming Pools Drives the Market for Retail Sales Channels

9.4 Non-Retail

9.4.1 Industrial and Laboratory Applications are the Forefront Users of Water Hardness Test Strips



10 Water Hardness Test Strips Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

11.3 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology

11.3.1 Stars

11.3.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.3 Pervasive Players

11.3.4 Participants

11.4 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.1.2 Merck KGaA

12.1.3 Serim Research Corporation

12.1.4 Lamotte Company

12.1.5 Spectris

12.1.6 Danaher Corporation

12.1.7 Avantor, Inc.

12.1.8 Aqua Cure Ltd.

12.1.9 Isolab Laborgerate GmbH

12.1.10 Johnson Test Papers Ltd.

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Instruments Direct Services Limited

12.2.2 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

12.2.3 Simplex Health

12.2.4 Bartovation LLC

12.2.5 US Water Systems Inc.

12.2.6 Colorkim Kimya

12.2.7 Hangzhou Lohand Biological Co. Ltd.

12.2.8 Changchun Wancheng Bio-Electron Co. Ltd.

12.2.9 Amity International

12.2.10 Industrial Test Systems, Inc.



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customization

13.4 Key Primary Insights

13.6 Adjacent Markets

13.6.1 Environmental Testing Market

13.6.1.1 Wastewater/Effluent

13.6.1.2 Water

