Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030: AI Emerge as Game-Changing Technology, Multiple-sensor Systems Witness Increased Demand

22 Feb, 2024, 23:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Leakage Detector Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Water Leakage Detector Systems estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Active Leak Detector Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Passive Leak Detector Systems segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report delves into the impact of the pandemic on the water supply sector, highlighting the demand-supply gap and the importance of water leakage detection systems. It examines the competitive landscape, including market share analysis for water leakage detector systems in 2023 and categorizes competitive market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial for 107 players worldwide.
The document provides essential insights into water resources, including their distribution, quality, and consumption by various sectors. It introduces leak detection systems, discussing their significance, causes of water leaks, and the emergence of smart leak detection technologies. The market prospects and outlook are explored, emphasizing the dominance of active water leak detection systems and providing regional market analyses. Additionally, recent market activity is reviewed to offer a comprehensive understanding of the water leakage detection systems market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Water Leakage Detector Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$723.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Water Scarcity Globally Drives the Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems
- Rising Water Pollution Levels Leading to Severe Shortage of Freshwater, Driving the Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems
- Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth
- Algorithms & Mathematical Modeling to Detect Leakage
- Hydrophones & Household Meters for Leak Detection
- Centralized Data Management
- AI Emerge as Game-Changing Technology for Water Leak Detection
- Water Leakage Detection Sensor Saves Infrastructure
- Computer Vision in Leak Detection Systems
- Smart Water Leak Detectors Witness Increased Demand
- Smart Devices for Enhanced Control in Smart Homes
- Rising Awareness about Smart Water Leak Detection Systems
- Commercial Water Leak Detection Service: A Brisk Business with Riveting Merits
- Features of Commercial-Grade Water Leak Detection Systems
- Finding the Best Process for Robust Commercial Water Leak Detection
- Building Trends, Plumber's Support & Discounts Drive Market Demand
- Smart WI-FI Water Sensor Leak Detector Technology Come to the Rescue
- Data Centers: An Important Consumer of Water Leakage Detector Systems
- Water Leakage Detector Systems Remain Crucial to Prevent Major Service Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations
- Leakage Detection Systems Finds Application in Wide Range of Industries
- Industry Standards Ensure Improved Performance
- Non-Invasive Acoustic Technology becomes More Audible in Water Leak Detection Arena
- Advanced Pipeline Water Leak Detection Approaches Gaining Center-Stage Attention
- Satellite Images for Leak Detection
- Micro Leaks Detection Solutions
- Magnetic Field Sensors
- IoT-Powered Leak Detection
- Leak Detection with Valve Control
- Multiple-sensor Systems Witness Increased Demand
- Increased Demand for IOT-based Water Leak Detection Systems
- MACRO DRIVERS
- Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand
- Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems
- Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption
- Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 107 Featured)
- 3M Company
- ABB Ltd.
- D-Link Corporation
- Badger Meter, Inc.
- Dwyer Instruments, Inc.
- BARTEC Top Holding GmbH
- Afriso-Euro-Index GmbH
- AmeriWater
- Esders GmbH
- Atmos International Inc.
- Cygnus Instruments Inc.
- Echologics
- BehrTech
- Flo Technologies, Inc.
- Advantedge Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m582ro
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article