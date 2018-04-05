Global Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors and Water Leak Detection Markets Report 2018

DUBLIN, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors and Water Leak Detection: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report covers types and applications of water meters, quality sensors and leak detectors used globally, as well as the subtypes of these products and their applications.
The report also covers regional markets for water meters and, the major players in each of these submarkets. Revenue forecasts are given for 2017 to 2022. It also identifies the major end-user industries for these products.
Report Includes:
- 63 data tables
- An overview of the global market for water meters, water quality sensors, and water leak detection systems in terms of their applications in various regions
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Coverage of various types of water meters, water quality sensors, and water leak detectors used for various applications
- Breakdowns of the market by major types, technologies, regions, and applications
- Identifications of major drivers, regional dynamics, and factors influencing the market, along with current trends within the industry
Market Drivers
- GDP
- Growing Population Has Increased the Need to Reduce Water Loss
- Non-Revenue Water
- Pollution Monitoring and Control
- Rising Global Levels of Water Pollution
- Need for Water Conservation
- Optimizing Water Service by Minimizing Water Theft
- Monitoring of Consumption Patterns
- Necessity for Reliable Billing
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Global Market for Water Meters
Chapter 5 Global Market for Water Quality Sensors
Chapter 6 Global Market for Water Leak Detectors
Chapter 7 Patent Review
Chapter 8 Market Drivers
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd
- Aclara Technologies Llc
- Badger Meters
- Danaher Corp.
- Dorlen Products Inc.
- Envirotech Alarms Ltd.
- Eutech Instruments Pvt. Ltd.
- Flologic Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc.
- Gutermann AG
- Halma PLC
- Honeywell International
- In-Situ Inc.
- Iskraemeco
- Itron
- Landis+Gyr
- Leaktronics
- Libelium
- Master Meter Inc.
- Mueller Water Products Inc.
- NEC Corp.
- Neptune Technology Group Inc.
- Pentair Plc.
- Perma-Pipe
- Pure Technologies Ltd.
- QMI Manufacturing Inc.
- Sentec
- Siemens
- Suez
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- TTK
- Water Guard Inc.
- Xylem Inc.
- Zenner
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/msb94b/global_water?w=5
