Global Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors and Water Leak Detection Markets Report 2018

The scope of this report covers types and applications of water meters, quality sensors and leak detectors used globally, as well as the subtypes of these products and their applications.

The report also covers regional markets for water meters and, the major players in each of these submarkets. Revenue forecasts are given for 2017 to 2022. It also identifies the major end-user industries for these products.



Report Includes:

63 data tables

An overview of the global market for water meters, water quality sensors, and water leak detection systems in terms of their applications in various regions

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Coverage of various types of water meters, water quality sensors, and water leak detectors used for various applications

Breakdowns of the market by major types, technologies, regions, and applications

Identifications of major drivers, regional dynamics, and factors influencing the market, along with current trends within the industry

Market Drivers



GDP

Growing Population Has Increased the Need to Reduce Water Loss

Non-Revenue Water

Pollution Monitoring and Control

Rising Global Levels of Water Pollution

Need for Water Conservation

Optimizing Water Service by Minimizing Water Theft

Monitoring of Consumption Patterns

Necessity for Reliable Billing

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background



Chapter 4 Global Market for Water Meters



Chapter 5 Global Market for Water Quality Sensors



Chapter 6 Global Market for Water Leak Detectors



Chapter 7 Patent Review



Chapter 8 Market Drivers



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd

Aclara Technologies Llc

Badger Meters

Danaher Corp.

Dorlen Products Inc.

Envirotech Alarms Ltd.

Eutech Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Flologic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc.

Gutermann AG

Halma PLC

Honeywell International

In-Situ Inc.

Iskraemeco

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Leaktronics

Libelium

Master Meter Inc.

Mueller Water Products Inc.

NEC Corp.

Neptune Technology Group Inc.

Pentair Plc.

Perma-Pipe

Pure Technologies Ltd.

QMI Manufacturing Inc.

Sentec

Siemens

Suez

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TTK

Water Guard Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Zenner

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/msb94b/global_water?w=5





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-water-meters-water-quality-sensors-and-water-leak-detection-markets-report-2018-300624931.html

