Global Water Purifier Market 2018-2024: Increasing Demand Of Substitutes & Rising Number Of Market Players

The global water purifier market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during forecast period (2017-2024).

Wide range of water pollution creates primarily necessity of water purifiers in urban areas of developing economies. Other driving factors include increasing disposable income of consumers, increasing health consciousness among consumers, increasing water borne diseases, innovation in technology and product development. There are two major challenges that are negatively impacting the growth of market is lack of awareness and strict regulatory standards by the government.

Asia Pacific dominates the market globally in terms of revenue followed by North America and Europe. This is due to factors such as growing environmental pollution and exhausting ground water resources, depriving quality of water is anticipated to create demand of water purifiers.

North America is second most important dominated region in the water purifier market globally. It is due to strict regulations by the government considering to the quality of water. Moreover, the need for water purifiers is anticipated to grow further in the region due to the enormous amount of mining and industrial wastes that is being dumped into rivers. This makes the water unfit for human use which leads to the demand of water purifiers and water treatment processes.



The residential segment dominates the end-user segment due to rising health awareness among people. On the basis of portability, the market is sub-segmented into portable and non-portable purifier market. The channel of distribution market is segmented into retail stores, direct sales and online market.



The key players of global water purifier market include Kent RO limited (India), GE Corporation (U.S.) Best Water Technology (Australia), Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.), and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Water Purifier Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Rising Disposable Income

3.1.2. Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers

3.1.3. Innovations In Technology And Product

3.1.4. Rising Waterborne Diseases

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Increasing Demand Of Substitues

3.2.2. Rising Number Of Market Players

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1.1. Rising Demand From Emerging Economies

3.3.1.2. Technological Advancements In Water Purification

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Strict Regulatory Standards By Government

3.4.2. Lack Of Awareness



4. Global Water Purifier Market By Technology

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Gravity Purifier Market

4.5.2. Global UV Purifier Market

4.5.3. Global RO Purifier Market



5. Global Water Purifier Market By End-User

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global Commercial Market

5.5.2. Global Residential Market



6. Global Water Purifier Market By Portability

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation

6.5.1. Global Portable Purifiers Market

6.5.2. Global Non-Portable Purifiers Market



7. Global Water Purifier Market By Channel Of Distribution

7.1. Market Definition And Scope

7.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.4. Opportunity Matrix

7.5. Market Segmentation

7.5.1. Global Retail Stores Market

7.5.2. Global Direct Sales Market

7.5.3. Global Online Market



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Strategies

8.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

8.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

8.1.3. List Of Product Launches

8.1.4. List Of Partnerships



9. Geographic Analysis



10. Company Profiles



Amway Corporation

A.O. Smith Corp

Best Water Technology

Brita GmbH

Clorox Company

Eureka Forbes Limited

GE Corporation

Halo Source Inc.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

KAZ USA Inc.

Inc. Kent RO System Ltd.

Livpure Private Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

TATA Chemicals Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gp97zk/global_water?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-water-purifier-market-2018-2024-increasing-demand-of-substitutes--rising-number-of-market-players-300649560.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

