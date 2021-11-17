Global Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies Market Report 2021: New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period.

Water demand and water security constitute the prime growth drivers in the global market. Expanding global population and the subsequent focus on industrialization coupled with the growing demand from agricultural sector are expected to fuel growth in the market. The rapid pace of urbanization in emerging countries is driving the need for water treatment solutions.

Another factor supporting demand is the recovery in manufacturing sector in most markets which is driving is the need for water and wastewater recycling. The emphasis on water reuse and recycling through programs such as zero liquid discharge is driving penetration of advanced technologies. Growth is also attributed to the increased significance of water reuse and desalination, measures, which are aimed at addressing the rising need for safe and clean water.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

The Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.87% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

In emerging markets growth is dependent on the steady rise in heavy industrial users of water, greater need to exploit water resources of inferior quality, and growing investment in modernization of waste/water infrastructure. In Asia-Pacific region, rapid industrialization and steady economic growth are expected to fuel demand for advanced membrane systems used in industrial water and wastewater treatment across the region.

Surging demand for new facilities, upgradation of existing facilities, and growing focus on higher standards for waste water control, particularly in China are also aiding growth in the region.



Biological Treatment Segment to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026

Biological wastewater treatment is based on the ability of microorganisms such as bacteria to break down organic waste. Biological treatment of wastewater to get clean water is in use since long, adopting a wide range of approaches from simple cesspits and the traditional activated sludge plants to more technologically advanced solutions such as Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR).

The worldwide use of biological treatment of wastewater is due to its effectiveness and cost-efficiency compared to many chemical or mechanical processes. In the global Biological Treatment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$379.7 Million by the year 2026.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on Water and Waste Water Systems Market

Moving Forward

Reclaimed Water: Recycling Wastewater for Plethora of Reuse Applications

Primary Methods Linked with Wastewater Reuse

Applications of Water Reuse

Technologies Involved

Industry Focus Grows of Water Reuse

Growing Demand for Clean Water and Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Need for Water Reuse

World Water Crisis Facts

Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water: A Global Perspective

Outlook: Water Recycling Set to Make Big Gains

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 63 Featured)

Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt. Ltd.

DP CleanTech

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

GE Water and Process Technologies

Hansgrohe SE

Lenntech B.V.

ProChem, Inc.

Siemens AG

Veolia Environment

Water Rhapsody

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Climate Change and Drought Resilience Compels Adoption of Water Reuse

Innovations in Water Quality Technology Boost Prospects

Water Reuse in Agriculture Emerges as a Viable Solution to Combat Food Insecurity

High Sewage Discharge Costs to Drive Uptake

New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

Water-Guzzling Industrial Units Pour Investment in Sustainable Wastewater Treatment

Minimal Liquid Discharge and Zero Liquid Discharge Gain Popularity

Rise in Use of Membrane Filtration Technologies for Water Reuse

Pharmaceutical industry Opens New Growth Opportunities

Water Reuse in Oil & Gas Sector Sparks Interest in Advanced Technologies

Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies

EOR Technologies Generate Wider Demand for Wastewater Reuse

Biological Wastewater Treatment Gains Ground

Tertiary Wastewater Treatment Techniques Gain Momentum

Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)

Fire Protection: An Expanding Enduse Market

Growing Interest in Vertical Farming, Hydroponic Agriculture Drives Use of Reclaimed Water

Expanding Population Supports Demand

Rapid Urbanization and the Need for Water Reliability Spur Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itctbw

