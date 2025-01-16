Global Wealth Management Earns Great Place to Work® Certification; Welcomes Kelly Hultgren as Head of Marketing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wealth Management (GWM), a premier financial advisory firm focusing on retirement planning, is proud to announce two significant milestones. The firm achieved certification as a Great Place to Work®, highlighting its commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture. Additionally, GWM appointed Kelly Hultgren as its new Head of Marketing, signaling a strategic commitment to continued growth and innovation in 2025.

Global Wealth Management leadership team in Fort Lauderdale office, celebrating Great Place to Work® Certification (January 2025–January 2026). Specializing in retirement planning, GWM emphasizes workplace excellence and client trust.

Certified as a Great Place to Work®

Earning the Great Place to Work® certification is a distinguished achievement, as it is based on comprehensive employee feedback that evaluates trust, collaboration, leadership, and workplace engagement. This recognition underscores GWM's commitment to its employees and its people-first culture.

"This certification reflects our core values and the positive environment we aim to cultivate daily," said Andrew Costa, Co-Founder and Managing Director. "Our team is the foundation of our success, and we are proud to receive this acknowledgment of the culture we've built together."

"Our dedication to our employees directly supports the exceptional service we provide to our clients," added Grant Conness, Co-Founder and Managing Director. "By ensuring our team has the tools and environment to succeed, we enhance the experience and results we deliver to every client."

Kelly Hultgren Joins as Head of Marketing

Kelly brings over a decade of experience in developing and scaling consumer financial brands, with focus on financial planning and wealth management. Most recently, Kelly served as the co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of HerMoney Media Inc., where she spearheaded publisher sales, partnerships, and campaigns while launching and producing the highly successful HerMoney with Jean Chatzky podcast, which surpassed 15 million downloads. Previously, Kelly worked for J.P. Morgan Chase's marketing team and helped rebrand and relaunch its wealth management line of business.

"Kelly's leadership and expertise in financial services marketing position her to elevate our brand and client engagement efforts," said Ivan Minkov, Chief Financial Officer. "Her extensive experience will enhance our ability to deliver value to clients and grow our impact."

Kelly's work has been featured in prominent outlets such as The New York Times, NBC, Fortune, and Forbes, highlighting her contributions to the financial services industry. As Head of Marketing at Global Wealth Management, she will lead efforts to strengthen the firm's brand, expand its client base, and enhance its educational initiatives for pre-retirees and retirees.

About Global Wealth Management

GWM focuses on retirement planning for those preparing for and living in retirement. We have offices in Fort Lauderdale, Weston, and Coral Springs. For more information visit www.askglobalwealth.com.

Securities offered only by duly registered individuals of Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals of Global Wealth Management Advisory (GWMA), a registered investment advisor. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply any level of skill or training. GWMA and MAS are not affiliated entities.

