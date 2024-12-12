Global Wealth Management Gives Back: Supporting Feeding South Florida Through Food Drive and Volunteer Efforts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wealth Management (GWM) is proud to share the success of its recent community outreach initiatives in partnership with Feeding South Florida. GWM, alongside some of its clients, came together to fight hunger and make a tangible impact on the lives of local families in need.

Grant Connes and the Global Wealth Management team volunteer at Feeding South Florida, preparing to collect and donate food to support local families in need during the Thanksgiving season.

Through a dedicated Food Drive, GWM collected and donated 270 pounds of food, which provided hundreds of meals to families experiencing food insecurity. This heartfelt collaboration between GWM's team and its clients showcases the power of shared commitment and a united effort to give back to the community.

During a Volunteer Day at Feeding South Florida, GWM's team members helped process 16,000 pounds of food, preparing quality meal boxes for distribution across the region.

"At Global Wealth Management, giving back is at the heart of what we do," said Andrew Costa, Co-Founder and Managing Director. "We're humbled by the generosity of our clients and grateful for the chance to directly support our community through impactful organizations like Feeding South Florida."

Co-Founder and Managing Director Grant Conness added, "Our commitment goes beyond financial services; it's about fostering strong, thriving communities. Initiatives like this inspire us to continue aligning our efforts with causes that reflect our values of compassion, collaboration, and generosity."

The success of these efforts is a testament to the strength of community and the importance of partnerships in addressing critical issues like food insecurity. The GWM team's work in processing 16,000 pounds of food – meals for hundreds of families – highlights the vital role organizations like Feeding South Florida play in creating sustainable solutions to hunger.

GWM's commitment to community outreach is more than a one-time initiative; it is an ongoing pledge to foster meaningful connections and drive positive change within the communities it proudly serves.

GWM extends its deepest gratitude to all clients and team members who participated in the Food Drive and Volunteer Day.

