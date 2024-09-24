Global Wealth Management Named One of South Florida's Fastest-Growing Companies, Reflecting Exceptional Client Growth and Service

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wealth Management, a provider of retirement planning and wealth management services, has been named one of the "Fastest-Growing Companies" in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal. This recognition underscores the firm's impressive growth trajectory and dedication to helping clients achieve their financial goals.

Grant Connes and Andrew Costa, Co-Founders of Global Wealth Management, recognized among the Top Fast 50 Companies for exceptional growth and fiduciary financial services.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in South Florida," said Andrew Costa, Managing Director & Co-Founder. "This achievement reflects our team's hard work, as well as the trust and confidence our clients have in our ability to guide them through their financial journeys."

Grant Conness, Managing Director & Co-Founder, added, "Our success is rooted in delivering personalized financial solutions tailored to each client. A large part of our growth comes from client referrals, reflecting the trust we've built and the results we deliver. Our growth is an indicator of our disciplined approach and the comprehensive strategies we employ to meet our clients' needs."

Founded in 2010, Global Wealth Management recently expanded its operations by relocating to a new headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, accommodating its growing team and client base. This move reflects the firm's commitment to innovation and exceptional client service, further seeking its position as a leader in the financial advisory sector.

Ivan Minkov, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "This recognition highlights our team's dedication and our ability to adapt in a dynamic marketplace. Our organic growth is a testament to our client-focused culture and the expertise of our employees."

The rating referenced was given on August 22, 2024, and is based on revenue data for the fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023. The rating was created and tabulated by Cohn Reznick, an independent accounting firm, and was presented by the South Florida Business Journal. This award recognizes companies based on revenue figures, not performance. Global Wealth Management (GWM) did not pay to participate in the rating process but did cover the cost for the award badging to market this recognition. For more details, please visit: https://bizj.us/1qlzys

