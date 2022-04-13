GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS WITH LOCAL FRATERNITY

Global Wealth Management has become the elite corporate sponsor of the Eta Nu Education Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wealth Management is proud to partner with the Eta Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity to become the elite corporate sponsor of the Eta Nu Education Foundation. Global Wealth's sponsorship will allow Eta Nu to continue to serve the community through youth mentoring, youth college scholarships, and through their social action and awareness programs. Through this partnership, Global Wealth Management is pleased to offer retirement planning education to Eta Nu's members and offer youth mentoring on financial topics in collaboration with Eta Nu.