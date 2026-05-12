Global Wealth Visionary Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk Appointed to Prestigious Forbes Finance Council

WARSAW, Poland and ZURICH and NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk, a veteran Wealth Advisor overseeing wealth advisory and asset relocation services and the Managing Partner of Panasiuk & Partners, has been accepted into the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for world-class financial executives.

With a career span of over 25 years, Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk has become a definitive voice for Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) individuals and entrepreneurs. Her track record is defined by a massive scale of trust: she has advised over 2,500 clients, overseen $1.1 billion in assets, and generated more than $453 million in savings through strategic tax residency and portfolio optimization.

A Legacy of Strategic Protection

Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Her expertise encompasses the full lifecycle of wealth, including:

Comprehensive Portfolio Management and Real Estate Investment.



and Real Estate Investment. Cross-Border Tax Residency and Business Asset Protection.



and Business Asset Protection. Multi-Generational Family Succession, ensuring legacies endure beyond the first generation.

"The Forbes Finance Council is designed for professionals who are redefining their industries," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. "We are thrilled to have Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk join us. Her track record of navigating complex financial ecosystems speaks for itself, and we look forward to her contributions as she helps shape the global conversation on wealth preservation and legacy building."

Leading the Conversation

As the newest member of the Council, Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk, will move beyond the boardroom to share her insights through the Forbes platform. She will collaborate with a professional editorial team to publish expert articles and contribute to Q&A panels, offering a fresh perspective on global wealth trends and the evolving landscape of asset protection.

"I am honored to join a network of such accomplished professionals," said Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk. "Wealth management is about more than numbers; it's about security, legacy, and foresight. I look forward to contributing meaningful content to the global HNWI and UHNWI communities through this platform, helping to redefine how we approach complex financial structures in an increasingly volatile world."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

About Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk

Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk is a renowned legal scholar (PhD in International Taxation), a managing partner at Panasiuk & Partners, and the founder of Panasiuk Family Office. She is a recognized expert in protecting multi-generational estates from depreciation, currency volatility, and jurisdictional risk. With a strategic focus on high-value European real estate acquisitions and Swiss-regulated wealth structures, she serves as a vital link for U.S. HNWIs navigating the complexities of the global financial landscape. With offices in Warsaw and Zurich, Dr. Panasiuk provides the architectural planning necessary to ensure wealth remains a stable legacy. For more information or to schedule a private consultation, please visit annamariapanasiuk.com.

Media Contact:

Liam Scott

Ripple Effect Communications

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Tel: 617-536-8887

SOURCE Anna Maria Panasiuk Advisory Services