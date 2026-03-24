Global Wealth Architect Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk Launches Bespoke Advisory Services for U.S. High-Net-Worth Individuals

Renowned European Wealth Expert Leverages 25 Years of Cross-Border Expertise to Help American Families Mitigate Systemic Risk Through Swiss and EU Jurisdictional Diversification.

WARSAW, Poland and ZURICH and NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk, a premier international wealth architect and pioneer of the Family Office model in Central Europe, today announced the official launch of her specialized wealth advisory and asset relocation services tailored specifically for United States High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs).

As the U.S. economy faces shifting fiscal dynamics and rising government debt, Dr. Panasiuk brings over 25 years of cross-border expertise to American investors seeking to diversify their jurisdictional footprint. With a proven track record of managing over $1.3 billion in assets and establishing 152 international investment vehicles that continues to grow, Dr. Panasiuk's firm provides a critical "cultural and legal translation" between U.S. financial expectations and European/Swiss stability.

The "Billionaires in Motion" Trend

This launch comes at a pivotal moment for global capital. According to the 2025 UBS Billionaire Ambitions Report, "wealth mobility" has become a defining strategy for the world's most affluent families. The report notes that 36% of billionaires have already relocated at least once, with another 9% currently considering a move.

The primary drivers for this migration — geopolitical concerns (36%) and the need for efficient tax organization (35%) — align directly with the concerns of many American HNWIs. Navigating the legal, cultural, and financial friction inherent in these cross-border shifts requires a level of sophisticated architectural planning that Dr. Panasiuk has successfully delivered for over two decades.

"In Europe, the rule is never to keep all your eggs in one basket. Holding assets outside one's home country is the most effective way to minimize systemic risk," says Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk. "With the U.S. national debt reaching new heights, many American families are looking toward stable jurisdictions like Switzerland and specialized European structures to ensure their legacy remains untouched by domestic volatility."

A Strategic Bridge for the American Investor

Unlike traditional European advisors who often avoid U.S. clients due to regulatory complexity, Dr. Panasiuk's "secret sauce" lies in her deep familiarity with American law—having studied at the Catholic University of America—combined with her role as a fiduciary asset protector in the EU. Her U.S. service launch focuses on these key pillars:

Jurisdictional Diversification: Utilizing "Safe Haven" jurisdictions like Switzerland and Liechtenstein for geopolitical and financial security.

Utilizing "Safe Haven" jurisdictions like Switzerland and Liechtenstein for geopolitical and financial security. Asset Protection & Relocation: Implementing "clever touch" strategies to relocate assets while navigating complex geopolitical risks and appetite to increase one's profits in this challenging macroeconomic environment.

Implementing "clever touch" strategies to relocate assets while navigating complex geopolitical risks and appetite to increase one's profits in this challenging macroeconomic environment. Holistic Family Office Governance: Managing not only capital but the psychological and legal dynamics of intergenerational wealth transfer.

Managing not only capital but the psychological and legal dynamics of intergenerational wealth transfer. Strategic Cost and Tax Optimization: Leveraging international taxation expertise to identify fee-based structures that have saved clients over $450 million in collective costs.

Leveraging international taxation expertise to identify fee-based structures that have saved clients over $450 million in collective costs. Direct European Real Estate Investment: Facilitating the diversification of portfolios into stable, high-yield European property markets. By moving capital into CHF and Euro-denominated real estate, American investors can create a powerful hedge against USD volatility and domestic inflationary pressures.

About Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk

Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk is a renowned legal scholar (PhD in International Taxation), a managing partner at Panasiuk & Partners, and the founder of Panasiuk Family Office. She is a recognized expert in protecting multi-generational estates from depreciation, currency volatility, and jurisdictional risk. With a strategic focus on high-value European real estate acquisitions and Swiss-regulated wealth structures, she serves as a vital link for U.S. HNWIs navigating the complexities of the global financial landscape. With offices in Warsaw and Zurich, Dr. Panasiuk provides the architectural planning necessary to ensure wealth remains a stable legacy. For more information or to schedule a private consultation, please visit annamariapanasiuk.com.

Media Contact:

Valerie Harding

PR Specialist for Dr. Panasiuk

Ripple Effect Communications

[email protected]

Tel: 617-536-8887

SOURCE Anna Maria Panasiuk Advisory Services