Global Wearable Computing Technology and Applications Markets Report 2022: Increasing Number of Wearable Computing Vendors, Declining Costs, & Growing Demand from the Sports and Healthcare Industries

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Wearable Computing: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study includes detailed analysis of key trends and geographic information regarding the wearable computing market and its various segments. It also emphasizes the provision of global market sizes, compounded annual growth rates (CAGR), and revenue prospects for various segments and sub-segments through 2026.

An increasing number of wearable computing vendors, declining costs, a growing demand from the sports and healthcare industries for fitness and wellness monitoring, and increasing adoption of VR headsets in the gaming and infotainment industries are some of the major factors triggering growth in the wearable computing market. However, the high implementation costs of these systems may hamper the market in the long run. In addition, difficulties in integrating new and existing systems into work flows are hampering the market growth.



Factors such as growing adoption of fitness bands and smartwatches, technological advancements in wearable devices, and rising popularity of wearable medical and health devices are likely to boost the growth of the wearable computing market. The usage of smart watches and fitness bands is expanding quickly among swimmers, athletes, runners, gym-goers, and cyclists, will which drive the demand for smart watches globally.

However, the soaring cost of wearable devices and privacy concerns may act as a major restraint to the global market growth. In addition, emerging investment in wearable technologies is anticipated to create opportunities for the wearable computing industry.

The market for wearable devices is experiencing growth, and end users are demanding technologically advanced, innovative and efficient wearable devices, which is prompting growth in R&D by the businesses operating in the wearable devices space.

The report also provides company profile and competitive analyses of key wearable computing vendors holding the largest share of the market. Companies include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi.



Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights the current and future market potential of wearable computing products and technologies, along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market

Market outlook and forecast the global market size for wearable computing, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, technology, application, end user, and region

Understand the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecasting the market into various segments and sub-segments

In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and the impact on wearable computing device sales

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, new product launch, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Fitbit Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

Market Overview

History of the Wearable Computing Industry

Evolution of Wearable Computing

Value Chain Analysis

Products Type

Technology

Connectivity

End-Use Applications

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Pestel Analysis

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Use Case Analysis

Patent Analysis

Recent Key Granted Patents

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Overview

Wrist Wear

Smartwatches

Fitness Bands or Activity Trackers

Body-Wear

Smart Clothing or E-Textiles

Smart Footwear

Head-Mounts and Eyewear

Augmented Reality (Ar) Headsets and Smart Eyewear

Virtual Reality (Vr) Headsets

Others

Body Cameras

Smart Jewelry

Healthcare and Safety Monitoring Devices

Smart Earphones

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by User Type

Overview

Consumers

Commercial or Non-Consumer

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Overview

Computing Technology

Display Technology

Networking Technology

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Connectivity

Overview

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

4G/5G

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Fitness and Wellness

Gaming and Infotainment

Healthcare and Medical

Lifestyle

Defense and Security

Enterprise and Industrial

Others

Home Automation

Logistics and Warehousing

Manufacturing

Safety and Law Enforcement

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Market Ranking Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Developments

Strategic Market Developments-By Top Players

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Garmin Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sony Corp.

Vuzix

Other Prominent Vendors

Adidas AG

Aliphcom Inc. (Jawbone)

Gopro Inc.

Lifesense Group B.V.

Misfit Inc. (Fossil Group Inc. Co.)

Motorola Mobility Holdings LLC

Nike Inc.

Nuheara Ltd.

Oculus Vr LLC (Facebook Inc. Co.)

Osterhaut Design Group Inc.

Transcend Information Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Xiaomi Inc.

Zephyr Technology Corp. (Medtronic plc)

