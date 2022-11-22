Global Wearable Electronic Skin Patches Market Report 2023: Analysis of Electronic Skin Patches for Disease Prevention, Clinical Trials and Chronic Disease Management

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Wearable Electronic Skin Patches 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Wearable Electronic Skin Patches 2023-2033 provides is an in depth analysis of the market for electronic skin patches, which is shaping the future of healthcare.

Product areas covered include continuous glucose monitoring (CGN) skin patches, cardiovascular monitoring skin patches, temperature and respiratory rate monitoring, pregnancy and new born monitoring, electrical stimulation skin patches, hydration and sweat sensing skin patches, wound monitoring and care, motion sensing, medical implants, sleep trackers, wearable RFID, robotics, and wireless and self-powering skin patches.

With growing interest in continuous health monitoring and wider concerns about public health, daily health care platforms are becoming increasingly important. The market for wearables such as smart watches and fitness trackers have boomed in recent years.

Although these devices are widely used for monitoring biological signals, including heart rate, blood oxygen level, and blood pressure, there are issues with provision of accurate physiological information owing to the lack of conformal contact with the skin during daily activities.

This has led to the development of electronic skin (e-skin) patches, which noninvasively detect signals on the skin with conformal contact.

Applications include:

Diagnostics from sweat and interstitial fluid.

Temperature, cardiovascular and hydration monitoring.

Cosmetic treatments with electrical stimulation.

Continuous glucose monitoring.

Wrinkle removal via electrical stimulation.

Wound healing of skin accelerated by ionic currents that can activate electromigration of keratinocytes.

Iontophoretic drug delivery.

Ergonomic human-machine.

Motion sensing

Report contents include:

Insight into how healthcare is being transformed with data collection and monitoring through wearable electronic skin patches.

Global market revenues for electronic skin patches, by market, historical and forecast to 2033.

Analysis of electronic skin patches for disease prevention, clinical trials and chronic disease management

Opportunities and challenges

Overview of the future market for electronic skin patches.

Profiles of 143 companies in the electronic skin patches market. Companies profiled include Amorepacific, AquilX, Biobeat Technologies Ltd., Epicore Biosystems Inc., Point Fit Technology, Vaxxas, Virility Medical and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.2 The wearables revolution

1.3 Wearable market leaders

1.4 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.5 Flexible and stretchable electronics in wearables

1.6 Organic and printed electronics

1.7 Advances in wearable healthcare devices

1.8 Skin-based wearable devices

1.9 Challenges and future perspectives

1.10 Recent market innovations in electronic skin patches

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES

3.1 Market drivers

3.2 Current state of the art in electronic skin patches

3.3 Wearable medical device products

3.4 Applications of skin patches

3.4.1 Electronic skin sensors

3.4.2 Nanomaterials-based devices

3.4.2.1 Graphene

3.4.3 Conductive hydrogels for soft and flexible electronics

3.4.4 Materials

3.4.4.1 Summary of advanced materials

3.5 Market challenges

4 MARKETS FOR ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES

4.1 Temperature and respiratory rate monitoring

4.1.1 Market overview

4.1.2 Applications

4.1.3 Companies and products

4.2 Wearable and health monitoring and rehabilitation

4.2.1 Market overview

4.2.2 Applications

4.2.3 Companies and products

4.3 Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)

4.3.1 Market overview

4.3.2 Minimally-invasive CGM sensors

4.3.2.1 Technologies

4.3.3 Non-invasive CGM sensors

4.3.3.1 Commercial devices

4.3.4 Companies and products

4.4 Cardiovascular monitoring

4.4.1 Market overview

4.4.2 ECG sensors

4.4.2.1 Companies and products

4.4.3 PPG sensors

4.4.3.1 Companies and products

4.5 Pregnancy and newborn monitoring

4.5.1 Market overview

4.5.2 Applications

4.5.3 Companies and products

4.6 Hydration sensors

4.6.1 Market overview

4.6.2 Applications

4.6.3 Companies and products

4.7 Wearable sweat sensors (medical and sports)

4.7.1 Market overview

4.7.2 Applications

4.7.3 Companies and products

4.8 Wearable drug delivery

4.8.1 Market overview

4.8.2 Lab-on-skin

4.8.3 Wearable drug delivery systems

4.8.4 Wearable injectors

4.8.5 Vaccine delivery patches

4.8.6 Companies and products

4.9 Cosmetic skin patches

4.9.1 Market overview

4.9.2 Applications

4.9.3 Companies and products

4.10 Smart woundcare patches

4.10.1 Market overview

4.10.2 Applications

4.10.3 Companies and products

4.11 Fitness trackers

4.11.1 Market overview

4.11.2 Applications

4.11.3 Companies and products

4.12 Sleep trackers

4.12.1 Market overview

4.12.2 Applications

4.12.3 Companies and products

5 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

5.1 Global wearables market

5.1.1 By product type, 2015-2031, billions USD

5.2 Medical wearables market, 2015-2033, billions USD

6 ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCH COMPANY PROFILES (143 company profiles)

1drop

Abbott Laboratories

AffordSENS Corporation

Aidar Health

Amorepacific

Anpoly, Inc.

AquilX

Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Bend Labs

Biobeat Technologies Ltd.

Biofourmis, Inc.

BioIntelliSense

Biolinq, Inc.

Biorithm Pte Ltd.

BioSenseTek Coporation

BioSerenity SAS

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Biotricity

Bittium Corporation

BloomerTech

Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.

Bold Diagnostics

Bonbouton

Borsam Biomedical Instruments Co., Ltd.

BrainStem Biometrics, Inc.

Brewer Science, Inc.

CardiacSense

CareWear Corporation

Chronolife SAS

Cortrium APS

Cosinuss

Debiotech S.A.

Dexcom, Inc.

DiaMonTech AG

dorsaVi Ltd.

Ectosense

Embr Labs

Enfucell OY

Eccrine Systems, Inc.

Epicore Biosystems

Epi-Watch

Equivital

ERT (eResearchTechnology, Inc.)

FeelIT

FinnAdvance

Fleming Medical

Fujita Medical Instruments

Gaugewear, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Gentag, Inc.

G-Tech Medical

GlySens Incorporated

Glucovation

Grapheal

GraphWear Technologies

greenTEG AG

Healbe Corporation

Hivok Biotek, Inc.

IDUN Technologies AG

Indigo Diabetes n.v.

Innovega, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

IONIQ Skincare GmbH & CoKG

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Isansys Lifecare

i-SENS, Inc.

ivWatch, LLC

iWEECARE Co., Ltd.

Kenzen, Inc.

Know Labs

Kyocera Corporation

Leaf Healthcare, Inc.

Lief Therapeutics, Inc.

LifePlus

LifeSignals Group Inc.

Liquid Wire, Inc.

Lucid Audio, LLC

MagArray, Inc.

MCK Tech Co., Ltd

MC10, Inc.

Medherant Ltd

Milo Sensors, Inc.

Mojo Vision, Inc.

Movano Inc.

Myant, Inc.

Nanoleq AG

NanoVation-GS

Nanowear, Inc.

Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Neopenda

Nippon Mektron, Ltd.

Nix Biosensors

Nunaps

Omron Healthcare

Orpyx Medical Technologies

Pacific Diabetes Technologies

PARC

Patchd, Inc.

PMD Solutions

PKvitality

Point Fit Technology

Preventice Solutions, Inc.

Protxx, Inc.

Qardio, Inc.

Quad Industries

QT Medical, Inc.

Reflex

Rooti Labs Limited

Sanofi

Scaleo Medical

Seers Technology Co., Ltd.

Seismic

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Sensoria Health

Sensium (Surgical Company Group)

Seventh Sense Biosystems

Shinano Kenshi Co., Ltd.

Sigknow Biomedical Inc.

Skinos Co., Ltd.

SkyLabs

SmartCap Technologies

SMARTR Health Limited

Sonceboz SA

Sorrel Medical

Spirit of Wonder Co., Ltd.

Tekscan, Inc

Tivic Health Systems, Inc.

Touchlab

Valencell

Vaxxas

Verily Life Sciences LLC

Virility Medical

Visca LLC

VitalConnect

VivaLNK

Vitls Inc

WaveForm Technologies

WBD101 Well Being Digital Ltd.

WearOptimo

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Xsensio

Zive

Zhuhai AdvanPro Technology Co., Ltd.

