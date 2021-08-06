FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 37349 Companies: 133 - Players covered include Adidas America, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; Fitbit, Inc.; Google LLC; Nike, Inc.; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; Sony Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear, and Other Products); Component (Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs, and Other Components); and Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial, and Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Wearable Electronics Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2024

Wearable technology primarily involves sensor-integrated textiles and devices. The concept of wearable electronics originates in a device that congregates several computing needs in a single wearable gadget, such as a wrist worn activity tracker, smart eyewear, or even smart textiles. Though wearable products have been around for the past four decades, the emergence of smartphones and wireless technology has brought in a new era for connected or smart wearable electronics, thus making science fiction into a reality. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wearable Electronics is projected to reach US$50 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Wearable Electronics, accounting for an estimated 37.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$23.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 28.4% over the analysis period.

Wearable electronics market continues to grow led by the growing adoption of wearables in varied application markets. The expanding Internet penetration rates, increase mobile subscriber base and growing adoption of digital technologies are all favoring growth. The market is also benefiting from the growing integration of advanced technologies such as AI and VR into wearable devices. With an appropriate mobile app ecosystem being developed for wearable devices, consumers are displaying greater preference for such devices. Growth in smartphone users and increasing availability of apps compatible with wearables are also fostering growth. Rising consumer preference for connected digital devices and rapid growth of IoT also present growth opportunities. North America, being the hub of technology advancements, is witnessing high demand for advanced wearable technologies. Rising disposable incomes and development of advanced devices is fueling market growth. Increasing investments being made by sports associations in technologies to prevent injuries to professional athletes and enhance their performance are leading to growth in wearable electronics market. Increased level of Internet access, high broadband penetration, rising penetration and usage of smartphones, tablets and other such devices, and replacement of traditional televisions with smart TVs are likely to boost market for wearables in the Asia-Pacific as well as other developing regions.

The market for Wristwear is expected to emerge as the major product segment over the analysis period. With some of the leading industry players launching new and advanced products with better features and functionalities in view of the growing customer focus on fitness and healthcare, the market for wristwear is expected to make strong gains in the coming years. A variety of products such as smartwatches, fitness bands, and smart bands, are gaining popularity among consumers. In particular smartwatches are growing in popularity as they allow individuals to gain access to mobile services. Growing health consciousness of consumers is leading to high demand for time efficient and cost effective solutions, thus fueling growth in the wristwear market. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

