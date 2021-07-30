Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Major Players - Apple, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Fitbit, LG Electronics

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wearable Medical Devices Market By Product Type (Activity Monitors/Trackers, Smartwatches, Patches, Smart Clothing), By Type, By Purpose, By Site, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Business Segment, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market stood at USD17.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a robust rate of 18.82%

The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is driven by the growing geriatric population which is susceptible to various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, among others. This has drastically increased the patient pool requiring diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of their health conditions.

This in turn is expected to increase the demand for various wearable medical devices used for health monitoring and diagnosis thereby positively influencing the market growth over the next few years. Besides, technological advancements and adoption of AI, IoT, cloud computing, among others in medical devices and healthcare is expected to bring about innovations in wearable medical devices segment thereby propelling the market growth over the next few years.

Furthermore, advancements in telecommunication industry such as 3G, 4G and 5G services is expected to fuel the market growth. Also, growing supportive government policies for promoting digital health is expected to spur the market growth during the forecast period.



The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is segmented based on product type, type, purpose, site, application, distribution channel, business segment, company and region. Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into activity monitors/trackers, smartwatches, patches, and smart clothing.

Among these, the activity monitors/trackers type dominated the overall market in 2020 with a share of around 54.25% on account of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle associated diseases. Furthermore, the growth in this market segment can also be attributed to the growing awareness among the population worldwide pertaining to maintaining health. This has led to an increasing adoption of self-monitoring of vital organs.

Additionally, activity monitors/trackers are cost effective, and easy to use, etc. Also, the presence of large number of companies manufacturing activity trackers/monitors worldwide is expected to drive the segmental growth over the next five years. Based on distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated into non-store-based and store-based.

The non-store-based segment dominated the market in 2020 with a market share of around 69.87%. This can be ascribed to the growing internet proliferation and emergence of several e-commerce platforms selling wearable medical devices online.



Regionally, the wearable medical devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market in 2020 with 37.45% share owing to the increasing smartphones and internet proliferation.

Additionally, growing consumer demand for wearable devices with which they can monitor their health especially fitness is expected to spur the market growth significantly in the region over the forecast period.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.

Major players operating in the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market include Apple, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Dexcom Inc., Fitbit Inc., LG Electronics Inc. and others.

For instance, in 2020, Fitbit Inc., launched an activity tracker, Fitbit Charge 4. Fitbit charge 4 makes every minute count and helps the users reach their goals with deeper understanding of their body and activity. It has an inbuilt GPS system with up to 7-days battery life. The device provides workout intensity map, sleep quality analysis, and personalized heart rate zones, among others.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Dexcom Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Omron Corporation

IRhythm Technologies inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Product Type:

Activity Monitors/Trackers

Smartwatches

Patches

Smart Clothing

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Type:

Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Purpose:

Heart Rate

Physical Activities

Blood Oxygen Saturation

Blood Pressure

Hearing Aids

Body Temperature

Posture

Others

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Site:

Strap/Clip/Bracelet

Handheld

Headband

Shoe Sensors

Others

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Application:

General Health & Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Distribution Channel:

Non-Store-Based

Store-Based

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Business Segment:

B2C

B2B

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pa2z3v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

