Global Wearable Patches Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Exceed $26.8 Billion by 2031 - AI Algorithms for Wearable Patches for Better Clinical Outcome Presents Unique Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Patches Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Usage Type, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable patches market was valued at $10,462.4 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $26,892.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.19% between 2023 and 2031.

Wearable patches represent a revolutionary advancement in the field of healthcare technology, offering a compact and non-invasive solution for monitoring various physiological parameters and delivering therapeutic interventions. These innovative patches are designed to adhere comfortably to the skin, providing continuous real-time data collection, analysis, and communication with healthcare professionals or individuals themselves.

The key factors driving the growth of the global wearable patches market include continuous monitoring of body vitals and minimum interference with body movement, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders (diabetes, strokes, etc.), rising technological advancement, and a growing geriatric population.

The top segment players who are leading include manufacturers of different kinds of wearable medical patches. The blood glucose patches captured around 82.23% of the presence in the market in 2022. This was followed by the heart rate and ECG patches, which accounted for approximately 9.47% of the presence in the market in 2022.

Market Segmentation

Blood Glucose Patches Dominate the Global Wearable Patches Market

Blood glucose patches are innovative medical devices designed for continuous monitoring of blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes. These patches offer several advantages over traditional glucose monitoring methods, such as fingerstick tests. Some of its advantages are as follows:

Continuous Monitoring: Blood glucose patches provide real-time, continuous data on blood sugar levels. This constant monitoring helps individuals and healthcare providers make timely and informed decisions regarding insulin dosages, dietary choices, and overall diabetes management.

Minimized Discomfort: Unlike frequent fingerstick tests, which can be painful and inconvenient, wearable devices offer a more comfortable and non-invasive way to monitor blood glucose levels. They eliminate the need for frequent needle pricks.

Convenience: Wearable patches are discreet and can be worn underneath clothing, allowing individuals to monitor their glucose levels without drawing attention to themselves. This convenience encourages regular monitoring and adherence to treatment plans.

Data Trends: Blood glucose patches often come with accompanying mobile apps or software that display historical data and trends. This information can help individuals and healthcare providers identify patterns, adjust treatment plans, and improve diabetes management over time.

Alerts and Alarms: Many wearable patches are equipped with customizable alerts and alarms, sending timely notifications. These notifications can warn individuals of potential hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) or hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) episodes, enabling prompt action.

Monitoring and Diagnostics to be the Major Application in the Global Wearable Patches Market

Wearable patches are widely used for the monitoring and diagnosis of vital parameters such as blood pressure, pulse rate, and blood glucose levels. These are equipped with numerous sensors which can adhere to the skin using a skin adhesive. These patches are usually non-invasive, so they are patient-friendly as well.

Patches such as blood glucose patches, heart rate and ECG patches, temperature patches, and others are used for monitoring and diagnosis of various conditions. For instance, different key players operating in the market are providing products with unique value propositions such as long battery life, easy recharge, and maintenance. These patches provide real-time feedback on a person's health condition and are used to monitor chronic disease conditions.

Homecare Segment to Continue to Dominate the Wearable Patches Market

Remote healthcare monitoring provides an efficient and cost-effective alternative to on-site clinical monitoring and allows the patient to continue to stay at home and prevent costly treatments from hospitals, clinics, or other nursing homes.

China dominated the Asia-Pacific wearable patches market in 2022 with a share of 23.10%.

The China wearable patches market is driven by factors such as an increase in the prevalence of chronic disease. Moreover, other factors, such as the rising technological advancements in connected care and the growing demand for remote patient monitoring, are also expected to drive the growth of the market in China.

Recent Developments in the Global Wearable Patches Market

In August 2023 , Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd. received expanded CE mark approval under MDR European regulation for Nerivio as dual-use therapy for both acute and preventive treatment of migraine for adults and adolescents. The CE mark expansion for Nerivio is a critical milestone to accelerate the availability of the novel, drug-free migraine device into the European market.

, Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd. received expanded CE mark approval under MDR European regulation for Nerivio as dual-use therapy for both acute and preventive treatment of migraine for adults and adolescents. The CE mark expansion for Nerivio is a critical milestone to accelerate the availability of the novel, drug-free migraine device into the European market. In June 2023 , Abbott Laboratories announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system sensors for integration with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems.

, Abbott Laboratories announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system sensors for integration with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems. In June 2023 , Insulet Corporation announced the commercial launch of its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in the U.K.

, Insulet Corporation announced the commercial launch of its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in the U.K. In April 2023 , the Medicare program expanded access to continuous glucose monitoring systems such as the FreeStyle Libre 2 and the FreeStyle Libre 14-day for insulin-using1 Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes, removing the prior requirement of multiple insulin injections on a daily basis.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Continuous Monitoring and Minimum Interference with Body Movement for Measurement of Vital Signs of Patients

of Patients Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders (Diabetes, Strokes, etc.)

Rising Technological Advancement (Increased Connectivity with Cellphones and Precise Data)

Growing Geriatric Population

Business Restraints

High Cost and Lack of Adequate Reimbursement Limiting the Adoption of Wearable Patches

Concerns Regarding Data Privacy and Security of the Data Collected from Wearable Patches

Business Opportunities

Having an End-to-End Platform for Services

AI Algorithms for Wearable Patches for Better Clinical Outcome

Key Trends

Seamless Connectivity among Devices

Use of Wearable Patches to Improve Patient Healthcare Outcomes with Machine Learning Algorithms

Increase in Adoption of Wearable Patches for Homecare Settings

Global Market Scenario

Realistic Growth Scenario

Optimistic Growth Scenario

Pessimistic Growth Scenario

Industry Outlook

Technology Landscape

Product Benchmarking

Wearable Patch Material

Patent Analysis

Patent Publication Growth Trend

Patent Analysis (by Country/Cluster)

Impact of COVID-19

Rise in the Adoption of Wearable Patches

Data Collection and Saving of Medical Records

Impact on Market Size

Pre-COVID-19 Phase

During COVID-19 Phase

Post-COVID-19 Phase

Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Bittium Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc

OMRON Corporation

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Alio, Inc.

AliveCor Inc.

BioIntellisense, Inc.

Samay

Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd.

VitalConnect Inc.

VivaLNK Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdsw7t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets