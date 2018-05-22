Global Wearable Technology Ecosystem Market 2018-2030: A $45 Billion Market with 250+ Million Annual Unit Shipments by 2021

This research estimates that wearable device shipments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, wearable devices will represent a market worth $45 Billion with over 250 Million annual unit shipments.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the wearable technology ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, consumer and enterprise applications, key trends, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, vendor market share and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for wearable device shipments and revenue from 2018 through to 2030.

While wearable technology has been utilized in vertical sectors such as the military and healthcare industries for many years, ongoing advances have triggered a major resurgence of the concept, particularly among the consumer community. Key enabling technologies including low cost sensors, wireless connectivity, active materials and energy have converged to make wearable technology mainstream.



With the continued miniaturization of enabling technologies, wearable devices have hit the mass market in a diverse variety of form factors - ranging from smartwatches and fitness trackers to smart glasses to hearables.



Driven by the ability to interconnect with key modern trends of healthcare, fitness, messaging and socialization, the wearable technology ecosystem is attracting significant levels of interest. Companies as varied as smartphone OEMs, mobile operators, health insurers and retailers are circling the ecosystem alongside tiny startups, all vying for a stake.

Key Findings:



The research estimates that wearable device shipments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, wearable devices will represent a market worth $45 Billion with over 250 Million annual unit shipments.

with over 250 Million annual unit shipments. In terms of annual wearable device unit shipments, the top 5 vendors - Apple, Xiaomi, Fitbit, Samsung and Garmin - collectively account for more than 55% of the market.

Cellular connectivity and associated advanced capabilities - such as VoLTE (Voice over LTE) - are increasingly being integrated into consumer oriented wearables such as smartwatches.

The report estimates that wearable devices will help mobile operators drive more than $12 Billion in service revenue by the end of 2021, following a CAGR of approximately 36% between 2018 and 2021.

in service revenue by the end of 2021, following a CAGR of approximately 36% between 2018 and 2021. As wearable technology vendors seek to minimize dependence on hardware sales, new business models are continuing to gain popularity - ranging from corporate wellness programs to sports performance analytics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Topics Covered

1.3 Forecast Segmentation

1.4 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Key Findings

1.6 Methodology

1.7 Target Audience

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned

2 An Overview of Wearable Technology

2.1 What is Wearable Technology?

2.2 Device Classification

2.3 Enabling Technologies

2.4 Market Growth Drivers

2.5 Market Barriers

3 Vertical Opportunities & Use Cases

3.1 Consumer Markets

3.2 Healthcare

3.3 Professional Sports

3.4 Retail & Hospitality

3.5 Military

3.6 Public Safety

3.7 Other Verticals

3.8 Case Studies



4 Industry Roadmap & Value Chain

4.1 Wearable Technology Industry Roadmap

4.2 The Wearable Technology Value Chain

5 Market Sizing & Forecasts

5.1 Global Outlook for Wearable Technology

5.2 Form Factor Segmentation

5.3 Smart Bands

5.4 Smartwatches

5.5 Smart Glasses

5.6 Smart Clothing

5.7 Smart Earwear

5.8 Smart Jewelry

5.9 Heads-up Display Systems

5.10 Others

5.11 Vertical Market Segmentation

5.12 Consumer Wearable Devices

5.13 Healthcare Wearable Devices

5.14 Professional Sports Wearable Devices

5.15 Retail & Hospitality Wearable Devices

5.16 Military Wearable Devices

5.17 Public Safety Wearable Devices

5.18 Wearable Devices in Other Verticals

5.19 Regional Market Segmentation



6 Key Ecosystem Players

6.1 270 Vision

6.2 3L Labs

6.3 4DForce

6.4 4iii Innovations

6.5 9Solutions

6.6 Abbot Laboratories

6.7 Acer

6.8 AcousticSheep

6.9 Active Mind Technology

6.10 Adidas

6.11 AGPtek

6.12 AliveCor

6.13 Amazon

6.14 Amber Alert GPS

6.15 Ambit Networks

6.16 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

6.17 AngelSense

6.18 Aplus

6.19 Apple

6.20 ARA (Applied Research Associates)

6.21 Archos

6.22 ARM Holdings

6.23 Arrow Technologies

6.24 Arubixs

6.25 ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer)

6.26 Atellani

6.27 Atheer Labs

6.28 Atlas Wearables

6.29 Augmendix

6.30 Avegant

6.31 AVG

6.32 Axon

6.33 BAE Systems

6.34 Baidu

6.35 BBK Electronics Corporation/OPPO/Vivo

6.36 Beddit

6.37 Behavioral Technology Group

6.38 Bellabeat

6.39 BI (GEO Group)

6.40 Biosensics

6.41 Bitbanger Labs

6.42 Blocks Wearables

6.43 Bmorn

6.44 bOMDIC

6.45 Bondara (Nagook)

6.46 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.47 BRAGI

6.48 Breitling

6.49 Brother Industries

6.50 BSX Athletics

6.51 BTS Bioengineering

6.52 Bulgari

6.53 Caeden

6.54 Casio

6.55 Catapult Sports

6.56 Chronos Wearables

6.57 Citizen

6.58 Cityzen Sciences

6.59 Codoon

6.60 CommandWear

6.61 CompeGPS

6.62 Connect America

6.63 ConnecteDevice

6.64 Cooey

6.65 Cool Shirt Systems

6.66 Cordon

6.67 Creoir

6.68 Cyberdyne

6.69 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

6.70 DAQRI

6.71 Dell

6.72 Dexcom

6.73 Dialog Semiconductor

6.74 DIGICare Technology

6.75 Digitsole

6.76 DK Tek Innovations

6.77 Doki Technologies

6.78 DorsaVi

6.79 Ducere

6.80 Ekso Bionics

6.81 Electric Foxy

6.82 Emotiv Systems

6.83 Empatica

6.84 Enjoy S.R.L

6.85 Epson (Seiko Epson Corporation)

6.86 EuroTech

6.87 Evena Medical

6.88 Exelis/Harris Corporation

6.89 EyeTap

6.90 FashionTEQ

6.91 Fat Shark

6.92 Fatigue Science

6.93 Finis

6.94 FitBark

6.95 Fitbit

6.96 Flex

6.97 Force Impact Technologies

6.98 Fossil Group /Misfit

6.99 FOVE

6.100 Fujitsu

6.101 Garmin

6.102 GEAK (Shanda Group)

6.103 Gemalto/Thales

6.104 General Dynamics Mission Systems

6.105 Ginger.io

6.106 GlassUp

6.107 Glofaster

6.108 GN Store Nord

6.109 Google/Alphabet

6.110 GoPro

6.111 GOQii

6.112 Guess

6.113 HealBe

6.114 HereO

6.115 Hexoskin (Carre Technologies)

6.116 Hollywog

6.117 Honeywell International

6.118 Hvding

6.119 HP

6.120 HTC Corporation

6.121 Huami

6.122 Huawei

6.123 iBerry

6.124 ICEdot

6.125 ICON Health and Fitness

6.126 iHealth Labs

6.127 iLOC Technologies

6.128 Imagination Technologies

6.129 Imec International

6.130 Immerz

6.131 IMU (I Measure U)

6.132 Ineda Systems

6.133 Innovega

6.134 Instabeat

6.135 Intel Corporation

6.136 InteraXon

6.137 Intex Technologies

6.138 InvenSense

6.139 Iotera

6.140 iRhythm Technologies

6.141 Iron Will Innovations

6.142 Jaguar Land Rover

6.143 Jaybird

6.144 JINS (JIN CO.)

6.145 Johnson & Johnson

6.146 Joyray Technology

6.147 Kairos Watches

6.148 Kerv Wearables

6.149 Ki Performance Lifestyle

6.150 Kiwi Wearable Technologies

6.151 KMS Solutions

6.152 Kokoon

6.153 Kopin Corporation

6.154 KoruLab

6.155 Kronoz

6.156 Kuaiwear

6.157 L3 Technologies

6.158 Laster Technologies

6.159 Le Vise Products

6.160 Leaf Healthcare

6.161 LeapFrog Enterprises/VTech

6.162 Lenovo/Motorola Mobility

6.163 Lepow

6.164 Levi Strauss & Co.

6.165 LG Electronics

6.166 LifeBEAM

6.167 LifeLogger Technologies Corporation

6.168 Limmex

6.169 Lineable

6.170 Linkitz

6.171 Liquid Image

6.172 Livall

6.173 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.174 LOSTnFOUND

6.175 Lumafit

6.176 Lumo BodyTech

6.177 Lumos

6.178 Lumus

6.179 Luxottica

6.180 Lycos

6.181 Lyle & Scott

6.182 Mad Apparel

6.183 Magellan (MiTAC Digital Corporation)

6.184 MainTool

6.185 Martian Watches

6.186 Matilde

6.187 Mattel

6.188 MC10

6.189 McLear

6.190 MediaTek

6.191 Medtronic

6.192 Merge Labs

6.193 META

6.194 Microsoft Corporation

6.195 Mio Global

6.196 Moff

6.197 Mondaine Watch

6.198 Mondevices

6.199 Montblanc

6.200 Moov

6.201 Moticon

6.202 Motion Fitness

6.203 Mozilla Corporation

6.204 Mutualink

6.205 Myontec

6.206 Neptune

6.207 NeuroPro

6.208 NeuroSky

6.209 New Balance

6.210 Nike

6.211 Nixie Labs

6.212 Nixon

6.213 Nokia

6.214 Nortek Security & Control

6.215 Notch Interfaces

6.216 Now Computing

6.217 NTT DoCoMo

6.218 Nuance Communications

6.219 Nuubo

6.220 NVIDIACorporation

6.221 NXP Semiconductors

6.222 Nymi

6.223 NZN Labs

6.224 OAXIS

6.225 Oculus VR/Facebook

6.226 ODG (Osterhout Design Group)

6.227 Omate

6.228 Omron Corporation

6.229 OMsignal

6.230 Opening Ceremony

6.231 Optalert

6.232 Optinvent

6.233 OrCam Technologies

6.234 OriginGPS

6.235 Orion Labs

6.236 Orpyx Medical Technologies

6.237 O-Synce

6.238 OURA

6.239 Owlet Baby Care

6.240 Panasonic Corporation

6.241 Perceptive Devices

6.242 Perpetua Power Source Technologies

6.243 PFO Tech

6.244 PHTL (PH Technical Labs)

6.245 Pivothead

6.246 Pixie Scientific

6.247 Plantronics

6.248 PNI Sensor

6.249 Polar Electro

6.250 Preventice Solutions

6.251 Proteus Digital Health

6.252 Pulse

6.253 PUSH

6.254 Qardio

6.255 Qualcomm

6.256 Ralph Lauren

6.257 Raytheon Company

6.258 Razer

6.259 Recon Instruments

6.260 Reebok International

6.261 Reemo

6.262 Rest Devices

6.263 ReVault

6.264 Revolutionary Tracker

6.265 Ringly

6.266 Rooti Labs

6.267 RSL Steeper Group

6.268 Rufus Labs

6.269 S3 ID

6.270 Safelet

6.271 Salesforce.com

6.272 Salutron

6.273 Samsung Electronics

6.274 Sarvint Technologies

6.275 Seiko Holdings Corporation

6.276 SenseGiz Technologies

6.277 Sensiia

6.278 Senso Solutions

6.279 Sensoplex

6.280 Sensoria

6.281 Sentimoto

6.282 Shenzen Smart Co.

6.283 Shenzhen Glory Union Electronic Company

6.284 ShiftWear

6.285 Shimmer

6.286 ShotTracker

6.287 Si14

6.288 SIGMA-ELEKTRO

6.289 Simple Matters

6.290 SmartCap Technologies (EdanSafe)

6.291 SMI (SensoMotoric Instruments)

6.292 SMS Audio

6.293 Snap (Formerly Snapchat)

6.294 Snowpow (Shenzhen Snopow Outdoor Technology)

6.295 Somaxis

6.296 Sony Corporation

6.297 Sotera Wireless

6.298 Soundbrenner

6.299 Spice Mobiles

6.300 Spire

6.301 SpotNSave

6.302 Spree Wearables

6.303 Sproutling/Fisher-Price/Mattel

6.304 Sqord

6.305 Stalker Radar (Applied Concepts)

6.306 Starbreeze Studios

6.307 STATSports

6.308 STMicroelectronics

6.309 Striiv

6.310 Sunbeam Products/Newell Rubbermaid

6.311 Suunto

6.312 Swatch Group

6.313 T.Ware

6.314 Tag Heuer

6.315 TCL Communication

6.316 Thalmic Labs

6.317 Theatro

6.318 Thimble Bioelectronics

6.319 TI (Texas Instruments)

6.320 Timex Group

6.321 TLink Golf

6.322 TN Games

6.323 Tobii Group

6.324 TomTom

6.325 Touch Bionics

6.326 TrackingPoint

6.327 Trivoly Technology

6.328 Ubimax

6.329 U-blox

6.330 Under Armour

6.331 Valencell

6.332 Validic (Motivation Science)

6.333 Vancive Medical Technologies (Avery Dennison Corporation)

6.334 Vigo

6.335 VSN Mobil

6.336 Vuzix

6.337 Wahoo Fitness

6.338 Wavelet Health

6.339 Wearable X

6.340 Weartrons Labs

6.341 Weenect

6.342 Wellograph

6.343 Whereables B.V.

6.344 Whistle Labs

6.345 Whoop

6.346 WorldSIM

6.347 WTS (Wonder Technology Solutions)

6.348 Xdream (TickTalk)

6.349 Xensr

6.350 Xiaomi

6.351 Xmetrics

6.352 XOEye Technologies

6.353 Xybermind

6.354 Yingqu Technology

6.355 Yost Labs

6.356 Zackees

6.357 Zebra Technologies

6.358 ZEISS

6.359 Zephyr Technology Corporation

6.360 Zepp Labs

6.361 ZGPax (Shenzhen PGD Digital Technology)

6.362 Zoll Medical Corporation

6.363 ZTE



7 Conclusion, Key Trends & Strategic Recommendations

7.1 Why is the Market Poised to Grow?

7.2 Competitive Industry Landscape: Acquisitions, Alliances & Consolidation

7.3 Vendor Share: Who Leads the Market?

7.4 Prospects of Smartphone OEMs in the Wearable Technology Ecosystem

7.5 Wearable Technology Operating Systems: Is there a Dominant Market Leader?

7.6 How is Wearable Technology Affecting the Cellular Chipsets Ecosystem?

7.7 5G NR (New Radio), Cellular IoT & ProSe (Proximity Services): Impact on Wearables

7.8 Mobile Operators: The Service Revenue Opportunity

7.9 Standardization & Regulation

7.10 Combining Fashion with Technology

7.11 Emergence of New Form Factors: From Hearables to Ingestibles

7.12 How Big is the Wearable Applications Ecosystem?

7.13 Moving Towards New Applications & Business Models

7.14 Prospects of Fitness & Sports Centric Wearables

7.15 Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lfnc6d/global_wearable?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wearable-technology-ecosystem-market-2018-2030-a-45-billion-market-with-250-million-annual-unit-shipments-by-2021-300652589.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

