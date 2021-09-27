Global Web Content Management Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Content Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global web content management market reached a value of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Web content management (WCM) is a program used to maintain, control, alter and reassemble the content of a webpage. The content is generally kept in a database and assembled through a flexible language, including XML or .Net. The user interacts with the program using a web browser to edit, maintain and control the overall layout. WCM is utilized by businesses in various industry verticals to generate insights, improve decision-making and deliver efficient results. Besides this, it also helps in workflow management, displaying content in different languages and distributing update emails to potential clients.



At present, businesses are focusing on building and promoting their brand, increasing their revenue by delivering personalized content to clients and encouraging interactions with customers online. This, in confluence with the rapidly growing online retail industry, represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, digitalization, coupled with the escalating demand for digital marketing solutions, is also positively influencing the sales of WCM solutions around the world. Furthermore, technological advancements and the rising adoption of mobile devices among individuals are increasing the demand for web-based marketing. This trend, along with inflating disposable incomes, is enabling users to opt for web services and encouraging vendors to offer advanced and innovative web content management services. In addition to this, multi-channel customer experience management offered by WCM solutions is anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Contentful Inc., Crownpeak Technology Inc., Episerver Inc., e-Spirit AG (Adesso AG), International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SDL Plc and Sitecore Corporation A/S.



