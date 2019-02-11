Global Web Content Management Market to 2023 - Increasing Demand for Digital Marketing Solutions & Adoption of Customer Engagement Strategies by Business Organizations

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Web Content Management Market by Type, by Deployment Type, by Organization Size, by Industry, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Web content management market is expected to reach $11,035.4 million by 2023, the market growth is buoyed by increasing demand for digital marketing solutions, multi-channel customer experience management, and increasing adoption of customer engagement strategies by business organizations.

The WCM solution category held a larger share of over 70% as compared to service category in the market in 2017. The key factors contributing to the growth of the market include increasing spending on digital marketing platforms for promotion of products and related brands; and increasing number of internet users in the Europe and APAC regions.

Based on solution, the digital marketing management category held the largest share in the WCM solution market, accounting for nearly 29% share in 2017. Rise in spending on digital marketing by organizations; and growing demand for digital marketing management in hospitals, and media & entertainment are the key factors contributing to the growth of this category. Further, it has been recorded that North America invested more in digital advertisement, followed by Asia and Europe.

Based on deployment type, cloud based WCM category held a larger share in the WCM market in 2017. It is expected to continue holding a larger share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to growing demand for cloud-based WCM solutions among small and medium enterprises (SMEs); as it is more secure and cost effective as compared to on-premises.

Based on organization size, SMEs are expected to be the faster growing category, advancing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in demand for smart content management; digital asset management (DAM); technology integration system; and web-based analytics to improve their marketing.

The web content management market in APAC is expected to record fastest CAGR during the forecast period, on account of growing e-commerce industry in countries like China and India as well as increasing number of internet users in the region; wherein India is predicted to be the fastest growing WCM market, globally, during 2018-2023. Initiatives taken by the Indian government such as Digital India campaign which was launched in 2015 would support the market growth. Organizations are predominantly focusing on enhancing web-user experience and customer relationship management. Moreover, SMEs in the region are also increasingly adopting WCM solutions to compete with large enterprises.

The substantial increase in demand for digital marketing solutions is one of the key factors driving WCM market growth. The growing demand for digital marketing influenced vendors to provide various solutions including web analytics and social media integration. Business organizations are taking into consideration customer experience management to integrate their multifaceted websites which requires WCM solutions to supplement multi-channel and digital marketing. Hence, increase in demand for digital marketing is driving web content management market growth.

The intensity of rivalry among players in the web content management market is moderate. In the recent past, product launches, partnerships, and client wins have been the major activities in the WCM market. SDL plc, a key player in the market has been focusing on partnerships and collaborations to strengthen its market position. OpenText Corporation, another key player is winning contracts related to content management solutions. While, Adobe Systems Incorporated and Sitecore Corporation are other key players focusing on these developments.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Solution

4.1.1.1.1 Digital marketing content management

4.1.1.1.2 Web experience management

4.1.1.1.3 Mobile & social media content management

4.1.1.1.4 Digital asset management (DAM)

4.1.1.1.5 Content analytics

4.1.1.1.6 Web creation and editing tools

4.1.1.2 Service

4.1.1.2.1 Implementation

4.1.1.2.2 Training & support

4.1.1.2.3 Consulting

4.1.2 By Deployment Type

4.1.2.1 Cloud

4.1.2.2 On-premises

4.1.3 By Organization Size

4.1.3.1 Large enterprises

4.1.3.2 Small & medium enterprises (SMEs)

4.1.4 By Industry

4.1.4.1 Media & entertainment

4.1.4.2 Retail & consumer goods

4.1.4.3 Education

4.1.4.4 Healthcare

4.1.4.5 Travel & hospitality

4.1.4.6 Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI)

4.1.4.7 Government

4.1.4.8 Telecom & IT

4.1.4.9 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing influence of marketing in web content management market

4.3.1.2 Increasing investment in AI

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Multi-channel customer experience management

4.3.2.2 Growing demand for digital marketing solutions

4.3.2.3 Increasing adoption of customer engagement strategies by business organizations

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High implementation and licensing cost of WCM

4.3.3.2 Increasing content volume on websites

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Integration of advanced technologies in WCM

4.3.4.2 Technological advancements in learning content management systems (LCMS)

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 By Solution

5.1.2 By Service

5.2 By Deployment Type

5.3 By Organization Size

5.4 By Industry

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Recent Activities of Key Players

11.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4.2 Product Launches

11.4.3 Partnerships

11.4.4 Client Wins



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



Open Text Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Acquia Inc.

Sitecore Corporation A/S

Episerver Inc.

Rackspace US Inc.

