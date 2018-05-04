Global Web Filtering Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Web Filtering Market by Component, Filtering Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global web filtering market is expected to grow from USD 2.88 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.40 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period.
The growing need for enhanced control over employees in enterprises, along with the increasing need to meet stringent compliances, has led enterprises of all size to adopt web filtering solutions for the protection of their critical information. Moreover, the cloud deployment mode is gaining a high traction in the market, as it requires less capital investment, helps organizations decrease their operational and maintenance costs, and reduces companies' management efforts. Cloud-based web filtering solutions are available according to customers' demands, wherein customers can start or stop any service at their own will. Web filtering solutions help organizations optimize their employees' productivity, protect sensitive data, applications, and comply with stringent regulations.
Web filtering solutions include various filtering types, such as Domain Name System (DNS) filtering, Uniform Resource Locator (URL) filtering, keyword filtering, file type filtering, and others (image filtering and profile filtering). The DNS filtering type is expected to dominate the web filtering market and is estimated to have the largest market share in 2018. The keyword filtering type would play a key role in changing the market landscape and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as global organizations are highly proactive toward improving their employees' productivity and protecting sensitive information from cyber threats.
The cloud deployment mode is the faster-growing mode in the web filtering market, as it benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and enhanced management capabilities. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) continue to opt for the cloud deployment, as it helps them avoid costs pertaining to hardware, software, storage, and technical staff.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. The increasing need for organizations to reduce the misuse of the internet and enhance their employees' productivity, and addressing the incidents of attacks on enterprises' IT infrastructures are expected to drive the web filtering market. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the major countries, along with regulatory reforms and economic stability, is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific (APAC). In Middle East and Africa (MEA), Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) as well as large enterprises belonging to a range of verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, education, and manufacturing, would increase their investments in web filtering solutions and services.
Security vendors are offering web filtering as a feature in secure web gateways, unified threat management, and firewall solutions. The adoption of these solutions is restraining the growth of the web filtering market. As the frequency of security breaches has increased over the past 5 years, organizations have increased their IT security investments to protect against advanced threats. However, for many enterprises, including SMEs, these investment costs are a matter of concern. Furthermore, for a strong and advanced security, the cost of innovation is still high, and thus many organizations view budgetary constraints as a barrier to the adoption of advanced web filtering solutions and services.
The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services among enterprises would provide significant growth opportunities to web filtering solution vendors.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Research Assumptions and Limitations
2.3.1 Assumptions
2.3.2 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Web Filtering Market
4.2 Market Share of Top 3 Filtering Types and Regions, 2018
4.3 Market By Filtering Type, 2018
4.4 Market By Organization Size, 2018
4.5 Market By Deployment Mode, 2018
4.6 Market Investment Scenario
4.7 Market By Vertical
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations and the Need for Compliance are Expected to Drive the Adoption of Web Filtering Solutions
5.2.1.2 Increasing Online Malware and the Rising Sophistication Levels of Web Attacks
5.2.1.3 Growing BYOD Trend Among Organizations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Competition With Integrated Unified Threat Management (UTM) Solution Providers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions and Services Among Enterprises
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Next-Generation Web Filtering Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Capabilities and Skills in Handling Complex and Dynamic Environments
5.3 Regulatory Implications
5.3.1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
5.3.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
5.3.3 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)
5.3.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)
5.3.5 Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)
5.3.6 the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Standard 27001
5.3.7 European Union General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR)
5.4 Innovation Spotlight
6 Web Filtering Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Managed Services
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.2.1 Consulting Services
6.3.2.2 Training and Education
6.3.2.3 Support and Maintenance
7 Web Filtering Market, By Filtering Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 DNS Filtering
7.3 URL Filtering
7.4 Keyword Filtering
7.5 File Type Filtering
7.6 Others
8 Web Filtering Market, By Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-Premises
9 Market By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Web Filtering Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Government
10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.4 Manufacturing
10.5 IT and Telecom
10.6 Education
10.7 Healthcare
10.8 Retail
10.9 Others
11 Web Filtering Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 United Kingdom
11.3.2 France
11.3.3 Germany
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Australia
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Rest of APAC
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Middle East
11.5.2 Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Mexico
11.6.2 Brazil
11.6.3 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Prominent Players Operating in the Web Filtering Market
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations
12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
12.3.3 Acquisitions
12.3.4 Business Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Cisco
13.3 Symantec
13.4 McAfee
13.5 Palo Alto Networks
13.6 Fortinet
13.7 Trend Micro
13.8 Forcepoint
13.9 Sophos
13.10 Barracuda Networks
13.11 Zscaler
13.12 Trustwave
13.13 Iboss
13.14 Webroot
13.15 Interoute
13.16 Titan HQ
13.17 Virtela
13.18 Netskope
13.19 CensorNet
13.20 Clearswift
13.21 Wavecrest Computing
13.22 Cyren
13.23 GFI Software
13.24 Untangle
13.25 ContentKeeper Technologies
13.26 Kaspersky Lab
