Global Webinars and Virtual Events Market Opportunities to 2025 - Focus on AI and IoT to Create Personalized and Engaging Experiences

Standing at $1.57 billion in 2020, the global webinars and virtual events market will nearly triple in size to reach $4.44 billion in 2025.

This report uncovers several top of mind trends for the short- to mid-term and analyzes the key workplace transformation and digital events trends emerging in the post-pandemic era.

As remote and hybrid work become the new normal, what will be the new growth opportunities for webinars and virtual events? What will hybrid events of tomorrow look like? Given the fast changing market landscape, there are significant growth opportunities for vendors that can differentiate on better engagement and AI-driven feature sets in addition to pricing, use cases as well as scale and managed services.

In 2020, remote work and social distancing norms drove millions of businesses to cancel their brick-and-mortar events and shift to webinars and virtual events as an alternative to connect with distributed audiences. Driven by the long term, sustainable impact of distributed and hybrid work and adoption of digital channels, webinars and virtual events represent a booming growth opportunity.



Advanced data reporting, accessibility, reach, ease-of-use, no travel, and sustainability are the primary growth vectors putting the overall market on a high growth trajectory. In order to retain the broad digital audiences acquired during the pandemic, businesses will continue to invest in webinar and virtual event technologies leading to a robust revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR 2020-2025) of 23.1 percent for the total market.

The report has analyzed the key market trends and has forecasted the market size/CAGR for webinars and virtual events. This report assesses the growth opportunities available to vendors in this space and lays out key strategies for success in the post-COVID online and hybrid events market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Overview

Research Scope and Methodology

COVID-19 Travel Restrictions and the Events Industry

Market Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics

Market Overview

Competitive Landscape

Key Competitors 2021

3. Competitive Landscape

Market Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Technology and Market Trends

Post-pandemic State of Work

Communications and Collaboration Solution Investment Drivers

Factors Restraining Use of Communications and Collaboration Tools

Widespread Use of Webinars

Webinars are Widely Deployed Across the Organization

Top Reasons for AI Investments

Top Purchase Factors in Selecting Big Data Analytics Solutions

Technology Trends

5. Growth Forecasts

Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Revenue Forecasts

Forecast Assumptions

Percent of Revenue by Event Type

Number of Webinars Forecast

Revenue Contribution by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Market Share - Total Market

Revenue Market Share - Webinars

Revenue Market Share - Virtual Events

Market Share - Number of Webinars

Market Share Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Webinar and Virtual Events Market

Growth Opportunities for Providers - Top Recommendations

Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on AI and IoT to Create Personalized and Engaging Experiences

Growth Opportunity 2 - Hybrid Events Address the Next Normal

Growth Opportunity 3 - Extensible, Programmable Events Platforms

Growth Opportunity 4 - Video Conferencing Integration

Growth Opportunity 5 - Team Collaboration Integration

7. Next Steps

