Global Webinars and Virtual Events Market Opportunities to 2025 - Focus on AI and IoT to Create Personalized and Engaging Experiences

Standing at $1.57 billion in 2020, the global webinars and virtual events market will nearly triple in size to reach $4.44 billion in 2025.
This report uncovers several top of mind trends for the short- to mid-term and analyzes the key workplace transformation and digital events trends emerging in the post-pandemic era.
As remote and hybrid work become the new normal, what will be the new growth opportunities for webinars and virtual events? What will hybrid events of tomorrow look like? Given the fast changing market landscape, there are significant growth opportunities for vendors that can differentiate on better engagement and AI-driven feature sets in addition to pricing, use cases as well as scale and managed services.
In 2020, remote work and social distancing norms drove millions of businesses to cancel their brick-and-mortar events and shift to webinars and virtual events as an alternative to connect with distributed audiences. Driven by the long term, sustainable impact of distributed and hybrid work and adoption of digital channels, webinars and virtual events represent a booming growth opportunity.
Advanced data reporting, accessibility, reach, ease-of-use, no travel, and sustainability are the primary growth vectors putting the overall market on a high growth trajectory. In order to retain the broad digital audiences acquired during the pandemic, businesses will continue to invest in webinar and virtual event technologies leading to a robust revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR 2020-2025) of 23.1 percent for the total market.
The report has analyzed the key market trends and has forecasted the market size/CAGR for webinars and virtual events. This report assesses the growth opportunities available to vendors in this space and lays out key strategies for success in the post-COVID online and hybrid events market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Market Overview
- Research Scope and Methodology
- COVID-19 Travel Restrictions and the Events Industry
- Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics
- Market Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Key Competitors 2021
3. Competitive Landscape
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4. Technology and Market Trends
- Post-pandemic State of Work
- Communications and Collaboration Solution Investment Drivers
- Factors Restraining Use of Communications and Collaboration Tools
- Widespread Use of Webinars
- Webinars are Widely Deployed Across the Organization
- Top Reasons for AI Investments
- Top Purchase Factors in Selecting Big Data Analytics Solutions
- Technology Trends
5. Growth Forecasts
- Total Addressable Market (TAM)
- Revenue Forecasts
- Forecast Assumptions
- Percent of Revenue by Event Type
- Number of Webinars Forecast
- Revenue Contribution by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Market Share - Total Market
- Revenue Market Share - Webinars
- Revenue Market Share - Virtual Events
- Market Share - Number of Webinars
- Market Share Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Webinar and Virtual Events Market
- Growth Opportunities for Providers - Top Recommendations
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on AI and IoT to Create Personalized and Engaging Experiences
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Hybrid Events Address the Next Normal
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Extensible, Programmable Events Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Video Conferencing Integration
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Team Collaboration Integration
7. Next Steps
