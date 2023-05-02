Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market Report 2023: Rising Ageing Population Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Weight Loss Products and Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global weight loss products and services market is expected to grow from $275.97 billion in 2022 to $299.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The weight loss products and services market is expected to reach $415.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Major players in the weight loss products and services market are Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, BASF SE, Baxter Weight Loss, B. Braun SE, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Country Life LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fitbit Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Glanbia plc, MuscleBlaze, Gold's Gym International Inc., Hammer Nutrition Direct, Jarrow Formulas Inc., and Lallemand Inc.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

New technology and development is a key trend in the weight loss products and services market. Major players in the market for weight loss goods and services are utilizing cutting-edge technology to maintain their market share. For instance, in February 2021, Performance Health Systems, a US company operating in weight loss products and services, launched the Personal Power Plate with its whole-body vibration technology.

The unique features of the new technology are that it delivers faster and more effective results for all fitness levels, regardless of physical limitations. Additionally, squats, planks, lunges, and other exercises are performed on the vibrating power plate to help attain the fitness objectives, and lose weight more quickly and efficiently than with only traditional training.



In June 2022, Solace Nutrition, LLC, a a US-based medical nutrition company, acquired R-Kane Nutritionals for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition, Solace is expected to gain traction in the nearby nutritional management industry and allow it to offer to R-Kane clients its core manufacturing and distribution expertise. By integrating R-Kane Nutritionals into Solace, growth for both brands will be speed up and synergies will be created. R-Kane Nutritionals, LLC is a a US-based company that caters to the weight loss products and management industry by offering high-protein meal replacement options.



North America was the largest region in the weight loss products and services market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the Weight Loss Products And Services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising ageing population is expected to propel the weight loss products and services market. The ageing population refers to an increase in the proportion of elderly people due to changes in the age structure of a population. Weight loss products and services help the ageing population who are obese and have a high prevalence of being overweight due to age-related changes in body composition, characterized by a gradual increase in fat content and a decline in lean mass and bone density.

For instance, in September 2020, according to World Population Ageing 2020 Highlights, a report by the United Nations, a a US-based intergovernmental organization, in the year 2020, there were 727 million people above the age of 65. Between 2020 and 2050, the elderly population will grow in size across the board.

Globally, it is predicted that the proportion of adults 65 and older will increase from 9.3% in 2020 to almost 16.0% in 2050. Therefore, the rise in the ageing population is driving the growth of the weight loss products and services market.



The weight loss products and services market consist of revenues earned by entities by fitness training, yoga sessions, gymnasium, and zumba sessions. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The weight loss products and services market also includes sales of cereals and flour, dairy non-drinkable, frozen fruits and vegetables, dairy drinkable, energy drinks and fruit and vegetable juices. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Weight Loss Products And Services Market Characteristics



3. Weight Loss Products And Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Weight Loss Products And Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Weight Loss Products And Services Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Weight Loss Products And Services Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Weight Loss Products And Services Market



5. Weight Loss Products And Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Weight Loss Products And Services Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Weight Loss Products And Services Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Weight Loss Products And Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Weight Loss Products And Services Market, Segmentation By Products, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Food

Beverage

Supplements

Other Weight Loss Products

6.2. Global Weight Loss Products And Services Market, Segmentation By Services, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fitness Centers

Slimming Centers

Consultation Services

Other Services

Fat Replacers

6.3. Global Weight Loss Products And Services Market, Segmentation By Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

7. Weight Loss Products And Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Weight Loss Products And Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Weight Loss Products And Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dbaep

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets