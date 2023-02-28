Global Weight Loss Supplements Market Analysis to 2029 - Players Include Ethicon, Covidien, Apollo Endosurgery and Olympus

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Weight Loss Supplements Market Analysis by Type, by Ingredients, by Distribution Channel, by End user and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The weight loss supplements market size is estimated to be USD 35.4 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.61% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Companies Mentioned

Ethicon Inc. (US)

Covidien plc. (US)

Apollo Endosurgery (US)

Olympus Corporation ( Japan )

) Brunswick Corporation (US)

Amer Sports ( Finland )

( ) Johnson Health Technology Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Cybex International (US)

Technogym SpA ( Italy )

The increasing rates obesity and health related problems like cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, and hypertension are some of the factors driving market growth.

Additionally growing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies and increased reliance on weight loss supplements to maintain a healthy body weight is projected to drive the market growth in near future. However, lack of awareness is expected to restrain the market growth.



By Type



Based on type, the market is segregated into powder, liquid, pills, soft gels, and others. In 2021, the powder segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the ability to flexibly alter doses based on individual needs, the powdered formulation offers greater supplement volumes and a longer shelf life.



By Ingredients



On the basis of ingredients, the market is categorized into amino acids, natural extracts/botanicals, and vitamins & minerals. In 2021, the vitamins & minerals segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the frequent use of dietary supplements with vitamin and mineral content.



By Distribution Channel



Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online channel and offline channel. In 2021, the offline channel segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the widespread availability of weight reduction pills from drugstores, department stores, health & beauty shops, and retail pharmacies and the whole consumer experience and engagement at offline retailers are being continually improved.



By End user



On the basis of end user, the market is segregated into under 18 years, 18 to 40 years, 40 to 50 years, and above 50 years. In 2021, the 18 to 40 years segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the increasing importance of maintaining healthy body weight and an ideal physique, increasing engagement in physical fitness activities and disposable income, and rising prevalence of obesity in this population category.



Regional Markets



In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the weight loss supplements market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of obesity, increased disposable income, rising health consciousness among consumers, improved distribution tactics used by key competitors to promote product availability.



Segmentation: Weight Loss Supplements Market Report 2021-2029

By Type (Revenue, USD Million)

Powder

Liquid

Pills

Softgels

Others

By Ingredients (Revenue, USD Million)

Amino Acids

Natural Extracts/Botanicals

Vitamins & Minerals

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million)

Online Channel

Offline Channel

By End user (Revenue, USD Million)

Under 18 years

18 to 40 years

40 to 50 years

Above 50 years

By Region (Revenue, USD Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

