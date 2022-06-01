Global Weight Management Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Weight Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Function (Diet, Fitness Equipment, Surgical Equipment, Services), by Region (APAC, North America) and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global weight management market size is expected to reach USD 298.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.

The rising volumes of bariatric surgeries, rapid adoption of online weight loss & management programs, growth in disposable income levels in developing countries, government initiatives spreading awareness about the importance of weight management, and growing cases of obesity due to sedentary lifestyles are some of the major factors that are driving the market growth. For instance, as per the data from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, about 30.0% of the world's population is either obese or overweight.



The developed countries and the lower & middle-income countries are expected to face huge challenges due to obesity as the obese population may have a higher penetration of chronic diseases, which might include diabetes, hypertension, and orthopedic diseases.

Due to unhealthy eating habits and a lack of physical activities, cases of childhood obesity have increased in the past few years. Such children have a higher chance of suffering from chronic diseases in their adulthood. According to the report of Narayana Health, India reported about 14.4 million cases of obesity among children, which is the second-highest number of obese children across the globe.



A surge in the percentage of childhood obesity is due to an increasing number of hours in front of televisions and computers and decreasing number of active hours. The COVID-19 pandemic did affect the market negatively for a short period as there was a decline in the sales of weight management products and services as consumers were focusing on the purchase of essential goods.

Furthermore, lockdown in several regions led to the temporary closure of gyms, fitness centers, health clubs, and sports institutes, which further negatively impacted the market. However, the growing awareness about healthy lifestyles and rising online sales pushed the market growth.



Weight Management Market Report Highlights

The diet function segment held the largest market share in 2021 as diets contain the right amount of proteins, fibers, and a lesser amount of carbohydrates and are considered an effective weight management method.

The growing popularity of customized and personalized diet plans as per the patient's physiological conditions is further driving the meals segment.

Asia holds the highest share in the market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the growing obese population and the increasing incidence of hypertension and diabetes.

Furthermore, a paradigm shift toward minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures is fueling the market growth.

The rising awareness about available alternatives for weight loss & management and the increasing popularity of diet plans & fitness centers are some of the key factors responsible for the market growth.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the growing overweight & obese population and the increasing incidence of hypertension and diabetes.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1 Parent market outlook: Healthcare IT Market

3.2.2 Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2.2.1 Tele-Healthcare

3.2.2.2 Medical Coding

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Product Pipeline Analysis

3.5 User Perspective Analysis

3.5.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.5.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.6 List of Key End Users

3.7 Regulatory Framework, by Country

3.7.1 U.S.

3.7.1.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.2 Standards & Compliances

3.7.3 Canada

3.7.3.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.4 U.K.

3.7.4.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.5 Germany

3.7.5.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.6 Spain

3.7.6.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.7 France

3.7.7.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.8 Italy

3.7.8.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.9 Russia

3.7.9.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.10 Japan

3.7.10.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.11 China

3.7.11.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.12 India

3.7.12.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.13 Australia

3.7.13.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.14 Singapore

3.7.14.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.15 South Korea

3.7.15.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.16 Brazil

3.7.16.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.17 Mexico

3.7.17.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.18 Argentina

3.7.18.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.19 South Africa

3.7.19.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.20 UAE

3.7.20.1 Reimbursement framework

3.7.21 Saudi Arabia

3.7.21.1 Reimbursement framework

3.8 Market Driver Analysis

3.8.1 Government reforms

3.8.2 Technical advancements

3.8.3 Increase in outsourcing of Weight Management

3.9 Market Restraint Analysis

3.9.1 Lack of professionals

3.9.2 Infrastructure loopholes

3.10 Industry Challenges

3.10.1 lack of reimbursement scenario

3.11 Weight Management Market Analysis Tools

3.11.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.11.1.1 Threat of new entrants: Moderate

3.11.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers: Low

3.11.1.3 Competitive rivalry: High

3.11.1.4 Bargaining power of buyers: Moderate

3.11.1.5 Threat of substitutes: Low

3.12 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.13 Market Entry Strategies

3.14 Weight Management Market-PESTL Analysis

3.15 COVID-19 Impact on the Weight Management Market



Chapter 4 Weight Management Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Market: Function Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2021 & 2030

4.3 Diet

4.3.1 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Fitness Equipment

4.4.1 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2030 (USD Million)

4.5 Surgical Equipment

4.5.1 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2030 (USD Million)

4.6 Services

4.6.1 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Weight Management (Weight Management) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.1.1 Herbalife International, Inc

6.1.2 NutriSystem, Inc.

6.1.3 Weight Watchers International, Inc.

6.1.4 eDiets.com

6.1.5 BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

6.1.6 Ethicon US, LLC: Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc.

6.1.7 Technogym

6.1.8 Life Extension

6.1.9 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

6.1.10 Kellogg Company

6.2 Company Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

6.3.2 Key customers

6.3.3 Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

6.4 Public Companies

6.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

6.4.2 Company Market Share/Ranking, by region

6.4.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

6.4.3.1 Market Differentiators

6.4.3.2 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

6.4.3.2.1 Investments

6.4.3.2.2 Partnerships

6.4.3.2.3 Merger & Acquisition

6.5 Private Companies

6.5.1 List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

6.5.2 Regional network map

6.5.3 Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)

6.5.4 Supplier Ranking

6.6 Key Companies Profiled

6.6.1 Herbalife International, Inc

6.6.1.1 Company overview

6.6.1.2 Product benchmarking

6.6.1.3 Strategic initiatives

6.6.2 NutriSystem, Inc.

6.6.2.1 Company overview

6.6.2.2 Financial performance

6.6.2.3 Product benchmarking

6.6.2.4 Strategic initiatives

6.6.3 Weight Watchers International, Inc.

6.6.3.1 Company overview

6.6.3.2 Financial performance

6.6.3.3 Product benchmarking

6.6.3.4 Strategic initiatives

6.6.4 eDiets.com

6.6.4.1 Company overview

6.6.4.2 Financial performance

6.6.4.3 Product benchmarking

6.6.4.4 Strategic initiatives

6.6.5 Brunswick Corporation

6.6.5.1 Company overview

6.6.5.2 Product benchmarking

6.6.5.3 Strategic initiatives

6.6.6 Ethicon US, LLC: Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc.

6.6.6.1 Company overview

6.6.6.2 Product benchmarking

6.6.6.3 Strategic initiatives

6.6.7 Technogym

6.6.7.1 Company overview

6.6.7.2 Product benchmarking

6.6.7.3 Strategic initiatives

6.6.8 Life Extension

6.6.8.1 Company overview

6.6.8.2 Financial performance

6.6.8.3 Product benchmarking

6.6.8.4 Strategic initiatives

6.6.9 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

6.6.9.1 Company Overview

6.6.9.2 Product Benchmarking

6.6.9.3 Strategic Initiatives

6.6.10 Kellogg Company

6.6.10.1 Company overview

6.6.10.2 Financial performance

6.6.10.3 Product benchmarking

6.6.10.4 Strategic initiatives



