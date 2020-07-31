Global Well Testing Services Market Outlook to 2027 with Market Share Assessments for Regional and Country Level Segments

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Well Testing Services - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Well Testing Services market accounted for $8.09 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.97 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Increasing drilling activities, rising demand for hydrocarbon production from onshore as well as onshore areas and increasing production of oil & gas are driving market growth. However, declining crude oil prices is hampering market growth.



Based on the service, the real-time well testing segment is forecast to experience strong growth during the forecast period owing to optimized & stabilized results and continuous and large increment in the U.S. exploration and production activities. By geography, North America is going to experience strong growth during the forecast period as increasing E&P expenditure and rising shale gas activities particularly in the U.S. and Canada is expected to enhance demand for these services over the next six years.



Some of the key players profiled in the Well Testing Services Market include Weatherford International Plc, TETRA Technologies, Inc., SGS S.A., Schlumberger Limited, PW Well Test Ltd, MB Petroleum Services LLC, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., Halliburton Company, Greene's Energy Group, FMC Technologies Inc., Expro Group, China Oilfield Services Limited, CETCO Energy Services, Baker Hughes Company, and AGR Group ASA.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Well Testing Services Market, By Stage

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Exploration, Appraisal, & Development

5.3 Production



6 Global Well Testing Services Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surface Well Testing

6.3 Reservoir Sampling & Analysis

6.4 Downhole Well Testing

6.5 Subsea Services

6.6 Real-Time Well Testing



7 Global Well Testing Services Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Offshore

7.3 Onshore



8 Global Well Testing Services Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Weatherford International Plc

10.2 TETRA Technologies, Inc.

10.3 SGS S.A.

10.4 Schlumberger Limited

10.5 PW Well Test Ltd

10.6 MB Petroleum Services LLC

10.7 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

10.8 Halliburton Company

10.9 Greene's Energy Group

10.10 FMC Technologies Inc.

10.11 Expro Group

10.12 China Oilfield Services Limited

10.13 CETCO Energy Services

10.14 Baker Hughes Company

10.15 AGR Group ASA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxm9zu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

