Global Wellness Awards Spotlight Leaders Transforming the World's $6.8 Trillion Wellness Economy

The awards honor excellence in leadership, mental wellness, and science and wellness collaboration

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Wellness Summit ™ (GWS), the premier gathering of leaders in the $6.8 trillion wellness economy, concluded its sold-out, 19th annual conference at the Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai last week.

During the event, GWS unveiled its prestigious Global Wellness Awards. Recipients included Meng-Mei Chen, PhD, professor at EHL Hospitality Business School, for her enduring commitment to enhancing mental wellness; Deepak Srivastava, MD, president of the Gladstone Institutes, whose dedication to discovery and collaboration continues to advance the science of prevention and healthspan; and Mary Tabacchi, PhD, RD, a pioneer in the wellness industry who has helped educate and inspire thousands of students.

"This year's honorees embody the momentum and maturity of the wellness movement," said Susie Ellis, chair and CEO of the GWS. "Each recipient has pioneered crucial new directions in wellness, from driving collaboration in the medical world that has sparked new discoveries on how the body can heal itself, to putting connection and emotional wellbeing at the heart of the wellness conversation, to bringing the study of wellness into the Ivy League academic world years before it was even a mainstream concept. We're inspired by their leadership and energized by what lies ahead."

2025 Wellness Award Winners:

Debra Simon Award for Furthering Mental Wellness: Meng-Mei Chen, PhD

The Debra Simon Award for Furthering Mental Wellness honors a leader whose work shines light into one of the most vital and complex dimensions of human wellbeing: mental wellness. It recognizes vision, empathy, and innovation in advancing mental wellness as a universal priority. The award was introduced by Debra Simon's daughter, Lauren Wright, president of the Debra Simon Family Foundation. Before presenting the award, Lauren paid beautiful tribute to her mother, who tragically took her own life after a battle with mental illness. Gerry Bodeker, PhD—also a past recipient of the award in 2019—presented the award on behalf of the GWS Advisory Board.

This year's award was presented to Meng-Mei Chen, PhD, a woman whose research and teaching are helping an entire industry understand something profound: that emotional connection is not a byproduct of hospitality, but its beating heart. A professor at EHL Hospitality Business School and author of Hospitality Vibes, Chen has redefined how we think about emotional intelligence, belonging, loneliness, and the subtle art of making people feel seen. Through her groundbreaking studies on empathy and human interaction, she has given the wellness and hospitality worlds a shared vocabulary for something we all intuitively know: Mental wellness is cultivated every day, in every act of kindness and every human encounter.

Bennett Family Award for Collaboration in the Science of Wellness: Deepak Srivastava, MD

The Bennett Family Award for Collaboration in the Science of Wellness honors those rare leaders who understand that the greatest discoveries are not achieved alone—but through partnership, curiosity, and the relentless pursuit of shared knowledge. Bija Bennett, CEO of BijaB, introduced the award honoring the legacy of her parents, who supported scientific discovery throughout their lives. Michael Roizen, MD, first chief wellness officer at Cleveland Clinic and a 2023 recipient of the award, presented the honor on behalf of the GWS Advisory Board.

"Innovation begins not in isolation, but in partnership," said Bennett. "Collective effort has driven every major leap forward in science, health and human progress. Curiosity and collaboration—together they power the engine of progress."

Dr Srivastava has built a career defined by that spirit of collaboration. A world-renowned physician-scientist, he has spent decades at the forefront of regenerative medicine and genetic research, leading groundbreaking work that is reshaping our understanding of how the heart—and the human body—can heal itself. As president of the Gladstone Institutes and a longtime leader in the global biomedical community, he has championed the power of science not just to treat disease, but to restore vitality, extend healthspan, and unlock human potential.

His leadership has brought together experts across disciplines—from genomics and artificial intelligence to clinical medicine and wellness science—to accelerate discoveries that will define the next era of human health.

Leading Woman in Wellness Award: Mary Tabacchi, PhD, RD

Each year, the Global Wellness Summit honors a woman whose vision, leadership and humanity have profoundly shaped the wellness world—a woman whose influence extends far beyond her profession, touching lives, inspiring new generations, and expanding what wellness can mean. The award was presented by Amy McDonald, founder & CEO of Under a Tree Consulting and the 2024 recipient of this award, and Tourism and Economics Specialist Hannah Messerli, PhD, on behalf of the GWS Advisory Board.

Mary Tabacchi was one of the first academics to recognize spa and then wellness as a legitimate field of study in the hospitality arena and a vital force for human flourishing. She has a PhD in biochemical nutrition and biostatistics and began teaching at Cornell in 1972—first in the Division of Nutritional Sciences, and from 1978, in the School of Hotel Administration. She has published numerous papers and books on nutrition, spa and other related subjects. As a longtime professor at Cornell University, Professor Tabacchi helped educate and inspire thousands of students who now lead wellness, hospitality, and spa organizations around the globe. Her early research and mentorship built the bridge between science and soul—between evidence and empathy—that defines the wellness industry today.

