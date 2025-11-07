The Future of Longevity and Wellness Investment to Be Highlighted at This Year's Global Wellness Summit in Dubai

Forward-looking sessions will explore where the smart money is now flowing in wellness, the business models and markets most capturing investors' attention, and honest analyses of the global investment climate for longevity

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global investors pour billions into wellness and longevity, the Global Wellness Summit™ (GWS)—the foremost gathering of leaders in the $6.3 trillion global wellness economy—will shine a spotlight on what investors are now looking for and why, with a special focus on the investment climate for longevity. From a dynamic "Reverse Pitch," where high-profile investors share the business models and concepts they're looking for in longevity, wellness technology, hospitality and wellness real estate to a VIP Investment Luncheon on the realities of the longevity investment space, the Summit will explore the biggest opportunities and risks in this rapidly evolving sector. The event is being held from November 18 to 21 in Dubai.

Reimagining the Investment Conversation: The Reverse Pitch

Breaking from convention, the Summit's Reverse Pitch session will flip the traditional start-up format: this time, leading investors take the stage. Moderated by Anita Mendiratta, founder & CEO of Anita Mendiratta & Associates (UK), a globally recognized strategic advisor to governments and business leaders, the session will see top investors from around the world share what they're most looking for in the next wave of wellness innovation—and the trends, business models and markets now commanding their attention.

The investor lineup includes:

Sam Evans, general partner, EOS Ventures (UK), a major UK venture capital firm

Phil Newman, founder & CEO, Longevity.Technology, a pivotal authority in the expanding longevity market

Neil Jacobs, founder, Wild Origins, a new advisory firm and creative collective for the hospitality industry and former CEO of Six Senses

, founder, Wild Origins, a new advisory firm and creative collective for the hospitality industry and former CEO of Six Senses Sam Nazarian, founder & CEO, sbe Entertainment (US), a renowned, long-term hospitality investor and developer

Together, they will outline how strategic investment is evolving across wellness real estate, hospitality, longevity science and tech-enabled wellbeing—offering delegates a rare glimpse into where the smart money is flowing and what defines a truly investable concept in 2025 and beyond.

The Global Investment Climate for Longevity: A VIP Luncheon

Global Wellness Institute Ambassadors are invited to an exclusive session led by Thierry Malleret, co-founder and managing partner of the Monthly Barometer (France), a boutique advisory known for its sharp macro insights for business and government leaders. Drawing on his decades of investment advisory work and experience as the founder and former head of the Global Risk Network at the World Economic Forum—where he shaped the Davos agenda for years—Malleret will guide a thought-provoking conversation on the future of longevity investment worldwide.

Hosted by Susie Ellis, GWI chair & CEO, and Kristiana Tarnuzzer, GWI director of development, the VIP Ambassador Luncheon will explore the surge of capital pouring into the longevity sector while also discussing signs of speculative overexuberance emerging in this fast-growing market. Malleret's insights will challenge delegates to consider how today's investment decisions will shape the future trajectory of wellness and longevity for decades to come.

The Summit will take place at the newly opened Mandarin Oriental Downtown Dubai . A full list of confirmed speakers can be found here .

