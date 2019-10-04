Global Western Blotting Market Forecasts to 2027: Increasing Investment In R&D by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western Blotting Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global western blotting market is expected to reach US$ 992.55 Mn in 2027 from US$ 638.82Mn in 2018. The western blotting market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by the key factors such as, driving the growth of the market include application in the field of proteomic research, rising prevalence of Lyme and HIV, and increasing investment in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



However, the factor such as alternative technologies for protein detection is likely to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market. The market is likely to experience growth opportunity through a factor, automation in western blotting. The future trend such as development of personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the market.



Western blot the widely used technique in study of proteomic. Proteomic is study of proteomics which is developed in an organism. Proteomics are used to study how protein are expressing in the biological systems, number of protein produced in time, protein degradation, protein modification process ,transfer of protein between cellular compartment, the association of proteins in metabolic pathways and also the protein interaction with one another. Identifying the cell signaling molecules is one of the many advantages that the western blotting technique offers.



Proteomic research is helping pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery research. Using 2-dimensional polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (2D-PAGE) for protein expression profiling as the gold standard for differentiating between disease and control samples. Owing to these factor the western blot market is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Global western blotting market was segmented by product, application and end user. The product segment was segmented into instruments and consumables. The instrument segment was further divided into imagers, gel electrophoresis instruments and blotting systems. Like consumables were classified as kits, reagents and others. Based on the application the market was segmented as biomedical & biochemical research, agriculture, and others.



Similarly based on the end user the market is segmented as biotechnological & pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes and others. Among the product segment consumables segment held the largest share for the western blotting segment. It also expected that consumable segment will continue its dominancy during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Global Western Blotting Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Western Blotting- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global Western Blotting Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Application In The Field of Proteomic Research

5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Lyme and HIV

5.1.3 Increasing Investment In R&D by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Alternative Technologies For Protein Detection

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Automation In Western Blot Technique

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Development of Personalized Medicine

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Western Blotting Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Western Blotting Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Western Blotting Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance Of Key Players

6.4 Positioning Of Key Players



7. Western Blotting Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Western Blotting Market Share By Product 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Instruments Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Instruments Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3 Imagers Market

7.3.4 Gel Electrophoresis Instruments Market

7.3.5 Blotting Systems Market

7.4 Consumables Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Consumables Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Kits Market

7.4.4 Reagents Market



8. Global Western Blotting Market Analysis - To 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Western Blotting Market Share By Application 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Biomedical & Biochemical Research Market

8.4 Agriculture Market



9. Western Blotting Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Western Blotting Market Share By End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Market

9.4 Diagnostics Laboratories Market

9.5 Academic & Research Institutes Market



10. Western Blotting Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Regional Analysis



11. Western Blotting Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Comparative Company Analysis

11.3 Organic Developments



12. Western Blotting Market-Key Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

GE

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

LI-COR, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Abcam Plc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u73a31





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

