Global Western Blotting Markets Through 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western Blotting: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Western blotting is one of the most widely-used methods for protein identification and relative quantitation. These methods are prominently employed in laboratories for routine procedures for protein analysis. Several factors impacting this process are usually attributed to variabilities in experimental conditions and procedures.

Major application areas include disease diagnostics agriculture and biomedical and biochemical research. The steps involved in the process include tissue preparation, gel electrophoresis, transfer of proteins to membrane, blocking in order to prevent membrane and antibody interactions, incubation of membranes, and antibody-based detection of proteins.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for western blotting and discussion on factors impacting this process

Knowledge about processes like tissue preparation, proteins transfer, blocking and antibody interactions

Description of concepts like gel electrophoresis and antibody probing

Details of Lyme disease and HIV/AIDS and discussion on how it plays a major driving factor to the industry

Discussion on major application areas of Western Blotting technique such as disease diagnostics, agriculture, biomedical & biochemical research

Coverage of fluorescent, multiplex and chemiluminescent Western blotting techniques and description of their protocol

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Potential

Market Segmentation

Protocols

Solutions and Reagents

Protein Blotting

Membrane Blocking and Antibody Incubations

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Market Restraint Analysis

Market Opportunities

Business Environment Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 2 Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

Instruments Market Overview

Instruments Market Analysis

Global Western Blotting Market for Instruments by Product

Global Western Blotting Market for Instruments by Region

Consumables Market Overview

Consumables Market Analysis

Global Western Blotting Market for Consumables by Product

Global Western Blotting Market for Consumables by Region

Chapter 3 Western Blotting Market: End-User Estimates and Trend Analysis

Academic and Research Institutes Overview

Academic and Research Institutes Market Analysis

Global Western Blotting Market for Academic and Research Institutes

Global Western Blotting Market for Instruments Academic and Research Institutes Market by Region

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Overview

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Market Analysis

Global Western Blotting Market for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Global Western Blotting Market for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies by Region

Diagnostic Centers Overview

Diagnostic Centers Market Analysis

Global Western Blotting Market for Diagnostic Centers

Global Western Blotting Market for Diagnostic Centers by Region

Overview of Other End Users

Other End Users Market Analysis

Global Western Blotting Market for Other End Users

Global Western Blotting Market for Other End Users by Region

Chapter 4 Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Key Market Strategies

Key Developments: Mergers and Acquisitions

Company Market Share Analysis

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Advansta Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Techne Corp.

Cell Signalling Technology

F Hoffman LA Roche Ltd.

Ge Healthcare

Li-Cor Biosciences

Merck & Co.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kocvaf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

