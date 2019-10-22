Global Western Blotting Markets Through 2025
Western blotting is one of the most widely-used methods for protein identification and relative quantitation. These methods are prominently employed in laboratories for routine procedures for protein analysis. Several factors impacting this process are usually attributed to variabilities in experimental conditions and procedures.
Major application areas include disease diagnostics agriculture and biomedical and biochemical research. The steps involved in the process include tissue preparation, gel electrophoresis, transfer of proteins to membrane, blocking in order to prevent membrane and antibody interactions, incubation of membranes, and antibody-based detection of proteins.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for western blotting and discussion on factors impacting this process
- Knowledge about processes like tissue preparation, proteins transfer, blocking and antibody interactions
- Description of concepts like gel electrophoresis and antibody probing
- Details of Lyme disease and HIV/AIDS and discussion on how it plays a major driving factor to the industry
- Discussion on major application areas of Western Blotting technique such as disease diagnostics, agriculture, biomedical & biochemical research
- Coverage of fluorescent, multiplex and chemiluminescent Western blotting techniques and description of their protocol
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Potential
- Market Segmentation
- Protocols
- Solutions and Reagents
- Protein Blotting
- Membrane Blocking and Antibody Incubations
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver Analysis
- Market Restraint Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Business Environment Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 2 Product Estimates and Trend Analysis
- Instruments Market Overview
- Instruments Market Analysis
- Global Western Blotting Market for Instruments by Product
- Global Western Blotting Market for Instruments by Region
- Consumables Market Overview
- Consumables Market Analysis
- Global Western Blotting Market for Consumables by Product
- Global Western Blotting Market for Consumables by Region
Chapter 3 Western Blotting Market: End-User Estimates and Trend Analysis
- Academic and Research Institutes Overview
- Academic and Research Institutes Market Analysis
- Global Western Blotting Market for Academic and Research Institutes
- Global Western Blotting Market for Instruments Academic and Research Institutes Market by Region
- Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Overview
- Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Market Analysis
- Global Western Blotting Market for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
- Global Western Blotting Market for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies by Region
- Diagnostic Centers Overview
- Diagnostic Centers Market Analysis
- Global Western Blotting Market for Diagnostic Centers
- Global Western Blotting Market for Diagnostic Centers by Region
- Overview of Other End Users
- Other End Users Market Analysis
- Global Western Blotting Market for Other End Users
- Global Western Blotting Market for Other End Users by Region
Chapter 4 Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape
- Key Market Strategies
- Key Developments: Mergers and Acquisitions
- Company Market Share Analysis
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- Advansta Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bio-Techne Corp.
- Cell Signalling Technology
- F Hoffman LA Roche Ltd.
- Ge Healthcare
- Li-Cor Biosciences
- Merck & Co.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
