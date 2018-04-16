Global Wheat Starch Market 2010-2017 & 2018-2023: Key Players are Tate and Lyle, Roquette Freres, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Tereos Syral, Crespel & Deiters, Jackering and Kroner Starke

The global production of wheat starch grew at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2010-2017.

Wheat starch is obtained by removing the proteins from wheat flour and is similar in appearance to corn starch or flour in its processed state. Wheat starch has today become an essential part of the food industry where it is primarily being used as a thickening agent, food additive as well as an active ingredient in many food products. It also finds application as a production component in the textile and paper industry. Not only does it serve as a fat substitute but also works as an emulsifier, stabilizer and a glazing agent. Other uses of wheat starch include - in gel formation, adhesion, binding and moisture retention.



This latest study Wheat Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 provides a detailed insight into the global wheat starch market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of major regions. Europe represents the biggest producer of wheat starch accounting for the majority of the total global production.



The report has also analysed some of the key players operating in this market which include Tate and Lyle, Roquette Freres, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Tereos Syral, Crespel & Deiters, Jackering and Kroner Starke.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a wheat starch processing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the wheat starch industry and provides an in-depth analysis of the market, industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.



This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the wheat starch industry in any manner.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Starch Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Production Volume Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Feedstock

5.5 Market Breakup by Starch Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Global Wheat Starch Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by End Use

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.7.1 Strengths

6.7.2 Weaknesses

6.7.3 Opportunities

6.7.4 Threats

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Market by End Use

7.1 Sweeteners

7.2 Fuel

7.3 Paper and Textile

7.4 Food and Feed Production

7.5 Others



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Wheat Starch Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Layout

10.4 Plant Machinery

10.5 Machinery Pictures

10.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.12 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles

13.1 Tate and Lyle

13.2 Roquette Freres.

13.3 Cargill Inc.

13.4 Archer Daniels Midland

13.5 Tereos Syral



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xmn4wb/global_wheat?w=5





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wheat-starch-market-2010-2017--2018-2023-key-players-are-tate-and-lyle-roquette-freres-cargill-archer-daniels-midland-tereos-syral-crespel--deiters-jackering-and-kroner-starke-300630188.html

