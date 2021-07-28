Global White Oak Alternatives Market (2021 to 2029) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "White Oak Alternatives Market (Product Type: Oak Staves, Oak Chips, Oak Cubes, Oak Spiral, and Oak Powder; and End Use: Wine, Whiskey, Beer, and Other Alcoholic Beverages) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a new study on the global white oak alternatives market, providing forecast for the period of 2021-2029. In the study, growth opportunity for the white oak alternatives market is witnessed. The report provides valuable insights, which enable readers to make winning business decisions for future growth of their businesses. The report highlights significant factors that are constantly determining the growth of the white oak alternatives market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting market growth are also incorporated in the report.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What will be the impact of COVID-19 on the white oak alternatives market?

Which end use will be the most lucrative for white oak alternatives?

What will be market size of white oak alternatives by the end of 2029?

Which is the most preferred product type of white oak alternatives in the global market?

Which region will remain most lucrative for market growth?

Which end use will generate maximum incremental opportunity in the global white oak alternatives market?

Who are major key players in the white oak alternatives market?

Key indicators associated with the white oak alternatives market have been calculated thoroughly in the report. The study enumerates vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the global white oak alternatives market. A comprehensive study on the value chain, which includes component suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users have been incorporated in the global market report. Other key aspects laid down in the market include pricing strategy of leading market players and comparative analysis of white oak alternatives. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenarios of the white oak alternatives market have been covered in the report to understand future prospects of the market.



A comprehensive evaluation and forecast on the white oak alternatives market are provided on the basis of product type, end use and region.



Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments are provided in the report. The white oak alternatives market is analyzed at both regional and country levels.



The report delivers an exhaustive assessment on the structure of the white oak alternatives market, in tandem with a dashboard view of all leading company profiles in the report. Every company's share analysis on market players have also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix of profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of white oak alternatives manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. It also highlights key end uses of white oak alternatives.



The report includes company overview of key players. Some of the key companies profiled in the white oak alternatives market report include Suber Oak International, Speyside Bourbon Cooperage,Inc., Protea France, Oak Chips, Inc., G3 Enterprises, Inc., J. RETTENMAIER & SOHNE GmbH + Co KG, Bouchard Cooperages, Innerstave, Gusmer Enterprises, Inc., Canadell SAS, The Barrel Mill and The Vintner Vault.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Viewpoint



3. White Oak Alternatives Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global White Oak Alternatives Market Overview

3.3. Macro-economic Factors - Correlation Analysis

3.4. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.5. White Oak Alternatives Market Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Exhaustive List of Active Participants

3.5.1.1. Manufacturers

3.5.1.2. Distributors/Retailers

3.5.1.3. End Use

3.5.2. Profitability Margins



4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1. Current Statistics and Probable Future Impact

4.2. Impact of COVID-19 on White Oak Alternatives Market



5. White Oak Alternatives Market Analysis

5.1. Pricing Analysis

5.1.1. Pricing Assumption

5.1.2. Price Projections By Region

5.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

5.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity



6. White Oak Alternatives Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Restraints

6.3. Opportunity Analysis

6.4. Trends



7. Global White Oak Alternatives Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Product Type

7.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Product Type

7.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes), 2016-2020, By Product Type

7.2.1. Oak Staves

7.2.2. Oak Chips

7.2.3. Oak Cubes

7.2.4. Oak Spiral

7.2.5. Oak Powder

7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Forecast Analysis 2020-2030, By Product Type

7.3.1. Oak Staves

7.3.2. Oak Chips

7.3.3. Oak Cubes

7.3.4. Oak Spiral

7.3.5. Oak Powder

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product Type



8. Global White Oak Alternatives Market Analysis and Forecast, By End Use

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By End Use

8.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By End Use

8.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes), 2016-2020, By End Use

8.2.1. Wine

8.2.2. Whiskey

8.2.3. Beer

8.2.4. Other Alcoholic Beverages

8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Forecast Analysis 2020-2030, By End Use

8.3.1. Wine

8.3.2. Whiskey

8.3.3. Beer

8.3.4. Other Alcoholic Beverages

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End Use

8.5. Prominent Trends



9. Global White Oak Alternatives Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis By Region

9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Region

9.2. Historical Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes), 2016-2020, By Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Latin America

9.2.3. Europe

9.2.4. Asia Pacific

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

9.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Forecast Analysis 2020-2030 By Region

9.3.1. North America

9.3.2. Latin America

9.3.3. Europe

9.3.4. Asia Pacific

9.3.5. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

9.5. Prominent Trends



10. North America White Oak Alternatives Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Latin America White Oak Alternatives Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Europe White Oak Alternatives Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Asia Pacific White Oak Alternatives Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa White Oak Alternatives Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Structure

15.2. Competition Dashboard

15.3. Company Market Share Analysis

15.4. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Strategy, Recent Developments, SWOT analysis)

15.5. Competition Deep Dive

(Global Players)

15.5.1. Suber Oak International

15.5.1.1. Overview

15.5.1.2. Financials

15.5.1.3. Strategy

15.5.1.4. Recent Developments

15.5.1.5. SWOT Analysis

(The same will be provided for all the companies)

15.5.2. Speyside Bourbon Cooperage,Inc.

15.5.2.1. Overview

15.5.2.2. Financials

15.5.2.3. Strategy

15.5.2.4. Recent Developments

15.5.2.5. SWOT Analysis

15.5.3. Protea France

15.5.3.1. Overview

15.5.3.2. Financials

15.5.3.3. Strategy

15.5.3.4. Recent Developments

15.5.3.5. SWOT Analysis

15.5.4. Oak Chips, Inc.

15.5.4.1. Overview

15.5.4.2. Financials

15.5.4.3. Strategy

15.5.4.4. Recent Developments

15.5.4.5. SWOT Analysis

15.5.5. G3 Enterprises, Inc.

15.5.5.1. Overview

15.5.5.2. Financials

15.5.5.3. Strategy

15.5.5.4. Recent Developments

15.5.5.5. SWOT Analysis

15.5.6. J. RETTENMAIER & SOHNE GmbH + Co KG

15.5.6.1. Overview

15.5.6.2. Financials

15.5.6.3. Strategy

15.5.6.4. Recent Developments

15.5.6.5. SWOT Analysis

15.5.7. Bouchard Cooperages

15.5.7.1. Overview

15.5.7.2. Financials

15.5.7.3. Strategy

15.5.7.4. Recent Developments

15.5.7.5. SWOT Analysis

15.5.8. Innerstave

15.5.8.1. Overview

15.5.8.2. Financials

15.5.8.3. Strategy

15.5.8.4. Recent Developments

15.5.8.5. SWOT Analysis

15.5.9. Gusmer Enterprises, Inc.

15.5.9.1. Overview

15.5.9.2. Financials

15.5.9.3. Strategy

15.5.9.4. Recent Developments

15.5.9.5. SWOT Analysis

15.5.10. Canadell SAS

15.5.10.1. Overview

15.5.10.2. Financials

15.5.10.3. Strategy

15.5.10.4. Recent Developments

15.5.10.5. SWOT Analysis

15.5.11. The Barrel Mill

15.5.11.1. Overview

15.5.11.2. Financials

15.5.11.3. Strategy

15.5.11.4. Recent Developments

15.5.11.5. SWOT Analysis

15.5.12. The Vintner Vault

15.5.12.1. Overview

15.5.12.2. Financials

15.5.12.3. Strategy

15.5.12.4. Recent Developments

15.5.12.5. SWOT Analysis



16. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



17. Research Methodology



