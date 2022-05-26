Global Wi-Fi 6 Markets Report 2022: A $11.5 Billion Market in 2022 - Opportunities in the Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi 6 Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering (Hardware, Solution, and Services), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, Vertical (Education, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher forecasts the global Wi-Fi 6 market size is expected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2022 to USD 26.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during the forecast period. The Wi-Fi 6 market is gaining traction due to increasing number of internet users.

The development of various Wi-Fi-enabled devices in the market has increased consumers' demand, which in turn has increased the sale of smart home and work devices. Devices, such as lighting systems and thermostats, are already installed in homes and workplaces across developed countries, such as the US, Japan, and Germany.

The developed countries are witnessing large-scale deployments of smart home security and other vehicle infotainment devices. Smart devices need to connect with other devices via homogeneous or heterogeneous networks. Wi-Fi 6 makes the integration and interconnection with other devices easy and less complex.

Due to the "smart" technology integrated into the devices, consumers can remotely operate them to manage their operations. The Wi-Fi feature is a mandatory requirement for smart technology-enabled devices. Over time, the IEEE standards have also evolved from 802.11 to 802.11ax. Moreover, Wi-Fi 6 has increased the speed of wireless connectivity.

By Offering, the hardware to record a larger market share during the forecast period



The Wi-Fi 6 Market is segmented into hardware, solution, and services. The hardware segment includes WAP, mesh routers, home gateways, and wireless repeaters. Services include professional services and managed services. The growing demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions and services, and the increasing requirement for improved connectivity among enterprises are leading to the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market across the globe.



By Region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific is home to many developing economies, and many countries in this region are adopting new technologies to comply with procedures for increasing the efficiency of financial systems. The key countries include Australia, Japan, Singapore, India, China, and New Zealand. The region is expected to witness the fast-paced adoption of Wi-Fi 6 software.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing Wi-Fi 6 Market owing to the rise in the adoption of new technologies, high investments for digital transformation, the rapid expansion of domestic enterprises, extensive development of infrastructures, and increasing GDP of various countries. Rapidly growing economies, such as China, Japan, Singapore, and India, are implementing Wi-Fi 6 solutions across multiple business processes to provide effective solutions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Internet Users

Rise in the Adoption of IoT Devices

Growing Need for Faster and Secure Network

Restraints

Contention Loss and Co-Channel Interference

Opportunities

Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Covid-19 Market Outlook for the Wi-Fi 6 Market

Cumulative Growth Analysis

Regulatory Impact

Industry Trends

Use Cases

Use Case 1: Cisco Meraki Helps Bbva Implement Driving Operational Excellence with Wi-Fi 6

Use Case 2: Huawei Provides Carrier Midea India with Airengine Wi-Fi 6 Solution to Enhance Its Production Line

Use Case 2: Southstar Drug Deployed Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Solution for a Smooth Wireless Network Experience

Use Case 2: St. Jakob Park Used Aruba Wi-Fi 6 for High User Concurrency and Secure Connection

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem

Patent Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Application

Technology Analysis

5G Network

Wimax

Internet of Things

Multefire

LTE

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Buyers

Revenue Shift for the Wi-Fi 6 Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Key Conferences and Events in 2022

