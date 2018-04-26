Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market 2013-2018 & 2023 By Component (Solutions & Services), Deployment (On-Premise & Cloud), Location (Indoor & Outdoor), Industry (Retail, Hospitality) & Applications

Wi-Fi analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 28%, by 2023, on account of increasing deployment of big data analytics across various brick and mortar businesses, rising competition between online and offline retail businesses, growing adoption of public Wi-Fi systems, etc., across the globe.

Moreover, increasing IoT adoption across various industries, rising adoption of enhanced Wi-Fi technologies for boosting the performance of Wi-Fi systems, and growing emergence of shared data ecosystem concept across various retail stores, enterprises, etc., are expected to boost the global Wi-Fi analytics market in the coming five years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. User vs Non-User Analysis

4.2. Mode of Operation Analysis

4.3. Application Analysis

4.4. Adoption Rate Analysis

4.5. Current Vendor Analysis

4.6. Deployment Mode Analysis

4.7. Customer Satisfaction Analysis

4.8. Challenges

4.9. Parameters Influencing Purchase Decision



5. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Landscape



6. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solutions and Services)

6.2.1.1. By Solutions (Wi-Fi Based Location Analytics Solution & Wi-Fi Based Indoor Positioning Systems)

6.2.1.2. By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)

6.2.2. By Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud)

6.2.3. By Location (Indoor and Outdoor)

6.2.4. By Application (Footfall Analytics, Customer Engagement, Customer Experience Management, Customer Behavior Analytics & Customer Loyalty Management)

6.2.5. By Industry (Retail, Hospitality, Sport & Leisure, Transportation, Healthcare and Others)

6.2.6. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America)

6.2.7. By Company



7. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Attractiveness Index

7.1. By Component

7.1.1. By Solutions

7.1.2. By Services

7.2. By Deployment Type

7.3. By Location

7.4. By Application

7.5. By Industry

7.6. By Region



8. North America Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.1.1. By Solutions

8.2.1.2. By Services

8.2.2. By Deployment Type

8.2.3. By Location

8.2.4. By Application

8.2.5. By Industry

8.2.6. By Country



9. Europe Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.1.1. By Solutions

9.2.1.2. By Services

9.2.2. By Deployment Type

9.2.3. By Location

9.2.4. By Application

9.2.5. By Industry

9.2.6. By Country



10. Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.1.1. By Solutions

10.2.1.2. By Services

10.2.2. By Deployment Type

10.2.3. By Location

10.2.4. By Application

10.2.5. By Industry

10.2.6. By Country



11. Middle East & Africa Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.1.1. By Solutions

11.2.1.2. By Services

11.2.2. By Deployment Type

11.2.3. By Location

11.2.4. By Application

11.2.5. By Industry

11.2.6. By Country



12. South America Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Component

12.2.1.1. By Solutions

12.2.1.2. By Services

12.2.2. By Deployment Type

12.2.3. By Location

12.2.4. By Application

12.2.5. By Industry

12.2.6. By Country



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Company Profiles

15.1.1. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

15.1.2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

15.1.3. Fortinet, Inc.

15.1.4. ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC

15.1.5. July Systems, Inc.

15.1.6. Euclid, Inc.

15.1.7. Cloud4Wi, Inc.

15.1.8. Purple Wi-Fi

15.1.9. Skyfii Limited

15.1.10. Yelp Wi-Fi, Inc.



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5gl447/global_wifi?w=5





