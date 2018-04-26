Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market 2013-2018 & 2023 By Component (Solutions & Services), Deployment (On-Premise & Cloud), Location (Indoor & Outdoor), Industry (Retail, Hospitality) & Applications

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Component (Solutions & Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise & Cloud), By Location (Indoor & Outdoor), By Industry (Retail, Hospitality, etc), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Wi-Fi analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 28%, by 2023, on account of increasing deployment of big data analytics across various brick and mortar businesses, rising competition between online and offline retail businesses, growing adoption of public Wi-Fi systems, etc., across the globe.
Moreover, increasing IoT adoption across various industries, rising adoption of enhanced Wi-Fi technologies for boosting the performance of Wi-Fi systems, and growing emergence of shared data ecosystem concept across various retail stores, enterprises, etc., are expected to boost the global Wi-Fi analytics market in the coming five years.
Why You Should Buy This Report?
- To gain an in-depth understanding of Wi-Fi analytics market globally
- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
- To help industry consultants, Wi-Fi analytics service provider, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
- To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
- To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players
- To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. User vs Non-User Analysis
4.2. Mode of Operation Analysis
4.3. Application Analysis
4.4. Adoption Rate Analysis
4.5. Current Vendor Analysis
4.6. Deployment Mode Analysis
4.7. Customer Satisfaction Analysis
4.8. Challenges
4.9. Parameters Influencing Purchase Decision
5. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Landscape
6. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component (Solutions and Services)
6.2.1.1. By Solutions (Wi-Fi Based Location Analytics Solution & Wi-Fi Based Indoor Positioning Systems)
6.2.1.2. By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)
6.2.2. By Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud)
6.2.3. By Location (Indoor and Outdoor)
6.2.4. By Application (Footfall Analytics, Customer Engagement, Customer Experience Management, Customer Behavior Analytics & Customer Loyalty Management)
6.2.5. By Industry (Retail, Hospitality, Sport & Leisure, Transportation, Healthcare and Others)
6.2.6. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America)
6.2.7. By Company
7. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Attractiveness Index
7.1. By Component
7.1.1. By Solutions
7.1.2. By Services
7.2. By Deployment Type
7.3. By Location
7.4. By Application
7.5. By Industry
7.6. By Region
8. North America Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component
8.2.1.1. By Solutions
8.2.1.2. By Services
8.2.2. By Deployment Type
8.2.3. By Location
8.2.4. By Application
8.2.5. By Industry
8.2.6. By Country
9. Europe Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Component
9.2.1.1. By Solutions
9.2.1.2. By Services
9.2.2. By Deployment Type
9.2.3. By Location
9.2.4. By Application
9.2.5. By Industry
9.2.6. By Country
10. Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Component
10.2.1.1. By Solutions
10.2.1.2. By Services
10.2.2. By Deployment Type
10.2.3. By Location
10.2.4. By Application
10.2.5. By Industry
10.2.6. By Country
11. Middle East & Africa Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Component
11.2.1.1. By Solutions
11.2.1.2. By Services
11.2.2. By Deployment Type
11.2.3. By Location
11.2.4. By Application
11.2.5. By Industry
11.2.6. By Country
12. South America Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Component
12.2.1.1. By Solutions
12.2.1.2. By Services
12.2.2. By Deployment Type
12.2.3. By Location
12.2.4. By Application
12.2.5. By Industry
12.2.6. By Country
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Company Profiles
15.1.1. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
15.1.2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
15.1.3. Fortinet, Inc.
15.1.4. ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC
15.1.5. July Systems, Inc.
15.1.6. Euclid, Inc.
15.1.7. Cloud4Wi, Inc.
15.1.8. Purple Wi-Fi
15.1.9. Skyfii Limited
15.1.10. Yelp Wi-Fi, Inc.
16. Strategic Recommendations
