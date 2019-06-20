Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market to 2024 with Use Cases from SkyFii, Purple, Euclid Analytics

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Component, Application (Wi-Fi Presence Analytics and Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics), End Use (Smart Infrastructure, Retail, Sports and Entertainment, and Hospitality), Deployment Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Wi-Fi analytics market is expected to grow from USD 5,289 million in 2019 to USD 16,771 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.0% during the forecast period.

Accelerated adoption of mobile technology among users to drive the Wi-Fi analytics market

The key factors driving the Wi-Fi analytics market include an increase in the use of smart devices, need of understanding customers behaviour and to refine the marketing strategy to increase the sales.

Cloud deployment model to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Cloud-based Wi-Fi analytics solutions offer multiple benefits, including rapid implementation, reduced setup and operational costs, less maintenance cost, 24X7 data accessibility, scalability, security, and ease of use for SMEs. On-demand solutions are usually accessible through the internet and can be accessed from anywhere, whenever required. These solutions are subscription based and are easily customizable. Businesses are interested in cloud-based solutions, owing to their multiple advantages, such as low operational expenses, ease of deployment, improved scalability, and integration. Moreover, enterprises with limited resources, especially SMEs, tend to adopt cloud-based solutions as these tools provide the ability to integrate with many third-party integrations while constraining cost and resources.



Retail segment to engage with customers more frequently through Wi-Fi analytics



To convert casual browsers into regular patrons, retailers are adopting Wi-Fi analytics. As soon as the protentional customer enters the store along with the smartphone, the Wi-Fi enabled smart devices to transmit pings to detect and connect to available Wi-Fi networks and the access point and sensors passively listen to these pings. These help in defining the location of the smart devices, and all the collected data through the access points are used for location analytics to understand the traffic and visitor behaviours.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Growing cloud adoption and vendor expansion are expected to drive the APAC Wi-Fi analytics market during the forecast period. Due to increasing competition, lower operational costs and higher productivity have become major concerns for organizations operating in the region, which need to be addressed immediately to stay competitive in the market. The companies in APAC continue to focus on improving their customer service to drive competitive differentiation and revenue growth.



The increasing global competition and the high economic growth in the evolving countries, such as China and India, are boosting the growth of the market in APAC. China plays a key role in the technological landscape of APAC and is heavily dependent on technological innovations. Hence, organizations are rapidly adopting Wi-Fi analytics solutions to increase overall marketing and operational efficiency.



