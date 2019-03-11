Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Outlook to 2024 - Anticipated to Exhibit a CAGR of 16.11%, Driven by Increasing Adoption in End-use Industries

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi hotspot Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global Wi-Fi hotspot market to grow with a CAGR of 16.11% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.



The study on Wi-Fi hotspot market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on Wi-Fi hotspot market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global Wi-Fi hotspot market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global Wi-Fi hotspot market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the growth matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

Increasing adoption of Wi-Fi hotspots in end-use industries

The growing use of smart devices and mobile phones

Increasing adoption of the carrier Wi-Fi by network operators

2. Restraints

The radio frequency range and multipath interference

Stringent regulations set by various governments

3. Opportunities

Unlimited data offered by telecom as well as broadband companies

Governments supportive initiatives for improving public internet connectivity

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Wi-Fi hotspot market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Wi-Fi hotspot market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Wi-Fi hotspot market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Highlights

2.2. Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Projection

2.3. Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Software

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Wi-Fi Hotspot Market



4. Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Component

5.1. Mobile Hotspot Devices

5.2. Wireless Hotspot Gateways

5.3. Wireless Hotspot Controllers



6. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Software

6.1. Cloud Based Hotspot Management

6.2. Centralized Hotspot Management

6.3. Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing Software

6.4. Wi-Fi Security Software



7. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by End-user

7.1. Retail

7.2. Telecom & IT

7.3. Transportation

7.4. Financial Services

7.5. Hospitality

7.6. Education

7.7. Healthcare

7.8. Others



8. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Region 2018-2024

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1. iPass Inc.

9.2.2. Aptilo Networks

9.2.3. Nokia Corporation

9.2.4. Boingo Wireless Inc.

9.2.5. Ruckus Networks

9.2.6. NETGEAR Inc.

9.2.7. Cisco Systems Inc.

9.2.8. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

9.2.9. ALE International

9.2.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.



