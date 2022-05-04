Global Wi-Fi Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-Fi market reached a value of US$ 24.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 54.53 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) refers to a wireless networking technology that is used for connecting multiple electronic devices, including laptops, desktops, smartphones, and wearables, with the internet. It operates by sending radio signals from the wireless router to nearby gadgets, which translates the signal into data. These waves are further decoded and transmitted back to the router that assists in connecting the internet by wire and cable. Wi-Fi offers greater flexibility, scalability, reliability, convenience, and mobility at cost-effective prices, due to which it is extensively used in various applications. At present, it is commercially available in high-density and enterprise-class Wi-Fi density types.



Wi-Fi Market Trends

The widespread adoption of Wi-Fi across the information technology (IT), telecom, education, retail, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on account of the increasing need for responsive, effective, and quality wireless network connectivity is primarily driving the market growth. the increasing deployment of Wi-Fi across organizations has also enabled businesses to streamline multiple operations and ensure rapid and responsive development, while keeping track of the network.

This is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the introduction of wireless-enabled devices, including smartphones, tablets, television, and laptops, that helps in reducing network wiring cost and offers improved mobility is also supporting the market growth.

Additionally, the consequent implementation of nationwide lockdown due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic have led to the employment of Internet of Things (IoT) and bring your own device (BYOD) corporate models, which, in turn, is facilitating the demand for Wi-Fi across the globe. Other factors, such as favorable initiatives undertaken by the government of several countries for promoting digitalization, higher penetration of internet connectivity, and increasing utilization of electronic gadgets for performing tasks, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AT&T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks, Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Corporation Limited and Ubiquiti Inc.



