Global Wind Power Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are General Electric, Nexans, Prysmian Group, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Vestas & Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

The global wind power systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Wind Power Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is global energy transition. Globally the power sector is undergoing a major transition as power generation from fossil fuels is slowly being replaced with renewable sources.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing investments in renewable energy. The overall cost of generating electricity from renewable energy sources is more as compared to generating electricity from conventional sources. As a result, significant investments are being made to develop technology to efficiently generate electricity from different renewable energy sources.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is competition from fossil fuels. In 2016, the share of renewable energy in the global primary energy consumption was 15%. Between 2001 and 2016, the share of wind power in the global electricity generation mix increased steadily at a double-digit growth rate.

Key vendors



General Electric

Nexans

Prysmian Group

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Vestas

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Wind turbine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

T&D - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Global energy transition

Increase in number of offshore wind installations

Technological developments in wind energy

Development of AWES

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX





