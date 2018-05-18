Global Wind Power Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are General Electric, Nexans, Prysmian Group, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Vestas & Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Wind Power Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wind power systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Wind Power Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is global energy transition. Globally the power sector is undergoing a major transition as power generation from fossil fuels is slowly being replaced with renewable sources.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing investments in renewable energy. The overall cost of generating electricity from renewable energy sources is more as compared to generating electricity from conventional sources. As a result, significant investments are being made to develop technology to efficiently generate electricity from different renewable energy sources.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is competition from fossil fuels. In 2016, the share of renewable energy in the global primary energy consumption was 15%. Between 2001 and 2016, the share of wind power in the global electricity generation mix increased steadily at a double-digit growth rate.
Key vendors
- General Electric
- Nexans
- Prysmian Group
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
- Vestas
- Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Wind turbine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- T&D - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Global energy transition
- Increase in number of offshore wind installations
- Technological developments in wind energy
- Development of AWES
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m2fbh2/global_wind_power?w=5
