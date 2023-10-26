Global Wind Tunnel Research Report 2023: Solution, Air-Speed, & Alignment Markets, Competition and Forecasts 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind Tunnel Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wind tunnel market is expected to grow from $2.69 billion in 2022 to $2.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The wind tunnel market is expected to grow to $3.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.3%.



The wind tunnel market research report provides wind tunnel market statistics, including wind tunnel industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a wind tunnel market share, detailed wind tunnel market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the wind tunnel industry.

The main wind tunnel solutions include products and services. The wind tunnel products refer to all the components of a wind tunnel that aids in analyzing movement through the air. It includes a settling chamber, contraction cone, test bed, diffuser, and fan housing with a variable-speed motor.

They are used for various air speeds including subsonic, transonic, supersonic and hypersonic and has vertical and horizontal alignment. They are used in various applications aerospace and defense, transportation, racing championship, building construction and wind energy, adventure sports skydiving and training and simulation.



The increase in demand for UAVs is driving the wind tunnel market. Unmanned aerial vehicles are airplanes without a human pilot, flight crew, or passengers (UAV). The increase in automation in various industries has led to an increase in demand for UAVs. The engineers use the wind tunnel to improve UAV's design and pinpoint places where the lift: drag ratio can be increased.

For example, according to a 2021 report by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a US-based transportation agency, the number of active commercial unmanned aerial systems registrations in the USA increased from 12,093 in 2016 to 488,043 in 2020. As a result, the rise in demand for UAVs will propel the wind tunnel market.

Technological advancement is a key trend in the wind tunnel market. Major companies in the wind tunnel market are developing technologically advanced solutions to sustain in the market. For instance, in February 2020, the University of Notre Dame, an Indiana-based research university, started a new initiative to create hypersonic technology and build several additional test wind tunnels.

The systems based on hypersonic technology are expected to travel faster than Mach 5, be highly maneuverable, and pose a threat to enemy air and missile defenses. The tunnel enables the university to research when and where a flow becomes turbulent, assisting in determining the thermal protection standards to be applied to vehicles.



In July 2020, Calspan Technology Holding Corporation, a US-based company that provides technology in aerospace, defense, and automotive testing, acquired Aero Systems Engineering, Inc for an undisclosed amount. As a result of this acquisition, Calspan expanded its business globally and placed it as the industry pioneer in providing wind tunnel services and hypersonic research. Aero Systems Engineering, Inc is a US-based company specializing in the aerospace and energy market for testing, building, and designing wind tunnels.



North America was the largest region in the wind tunnel market in 2022. The countries covered in the wind tunnel market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Wind Tunnel Market Characteristics



3. Wind Tunnel Market Trends And Strategies



4. Wind Tunnel Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Wind Tunnel Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Wind Tunnel Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Wind Tunnel Market



5. Wind Tunnel Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Wind Tunnel Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Wind Tunnel Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Wind Tunnel Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Wind Tunnel Market, Segmentation By Solution, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Products

Services

6.2. Global Wind Tunnel Market, Segmentation By Air-Speed, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Subsonic

Transonic

Supersonic

Hypersonic

6.3. Global Wind Tunnel Market, Segmentation By Alignment, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Vertical

Horizontal

6.4. Global Wind Tunnel Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Aerospace And Defense

Transportation

Racing Championship

Building Construction And Wind Energy

Adventure Sports Skydiving

Training And Simulation

7. Wind Tunnel Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Wind Tunnel Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Wind Tunnel Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

