Global Wiper Systems Markets 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Component Suppliers to the OEM Market Begin to Feel the Heat

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wiper Systems: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wiper Systems in US$ Million. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Albany Magneto Equipment Inc. ( USA )

) Cardone Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Denso Corporation ( Japan )

) DOGA S.A ( Spain )

) Federal-Mogul Corporation ( USA )

) HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Hepworth and Company Limited (UK)

Johnson Electric ( Hong Kong )

) Magneti Marelli S.p.A ( Italy )

) Mitsuba Corporation ( Japan )

) PMP Auto Components Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) Saver Automotive Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Screen Wiper Solutions ( New Zealand )

) Syndicate Wiper Systems (P) Ltd. ( India )

) The Matador Company Ltd. (UK)

Trico Products Corporation ( USA )

) Valeo S.A. ( France )

) WEXCO Industries Inc. ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Windshield Wipers: A Standard Equipment on all Vehicles

A Review of Major Trends & Drivers

As New Car Sales Decline in Developed Markets & the Global Passenger Car Industry Heads Towards a Plateau, Tier 1 Auto Component Suppliers to the OEM Market Begin to Feel the Heat

Flat to Stagnant Growth in New Car Sales Drives Auto Parts Suppliers to Focus on Opportunities Offered by the Aftermarket

Heavy Duty Usage Drives Replacement Demand for Wipers in Commercial Vehicles

Rise in the Number of Automotive Accidents Fuels the Emphasis on Developing Advanced Wiper Systems & Highlights the Importance of Regular Replacements

Demand for Smarter Auto Components Fuels the Use of Sensors in Wiper System Assembly

Continuous Technology Innovation in a Seemingly Unremarkable Auto Component Benefits Market Growth

Wiper Motor Kinetics Takes the Center Stage of Innovation

Quieter Operation Gains Research Preeminence

New Materials Make Headway in the Competitive Battle to Enhance Durability of Wiper Systems

Salient Features of Leading Windshield Wiper Blade Brands

Integrated Wiper & Washer Systems Grow in Popularity

New Reversible Dual Windshield Wipers Make Replacement of Wiper Blades Easy & Cost Effective

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for High-End Intelligent and Integrated Wiper Systems

Stringent Regulations Influence Design Ideas of Windscreen Wiper Systems

Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market

Wiper System Manufacturing Shifts to Asia

Rising Preference for Small Cars and Hatchbacks Spurs Demand for Rear Window Wiper Systems

Headlight Wipers for Better Lighting Luminosity

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Product Definition

When Were the First Wipers Made?

Product Types

Continuous Wiper Systems

Intermittent Wiper Systems

Intelligent Wiper Systems (Sensor-based)

Wiper Variants

Hidden Wipers

Rear Wipers

Headlight Wipers

Rain-sensing Wipers

Components

Wiper System Motors

Wiper System Arms

Wiper System Blades

Precautions to be Taken

Installation Hurdles Aggravate the Problem

Wiper Pulse Board

Wiper System Blade Refills

Wiper System Linkages

Replacement of Wiper Blades/Refills

Bent Refill Vertebra

Bent Wiper Frame

Chattering

Split Rubber

Streaking

Worn Rubber



3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Federal-Mogul Releases Range of Conventional Wiper Blades

Michelin Introduces Novel Range of Wiper Blades

Michelin Introduces Novel Range of Wiper Blades

Bosch Launches ENVISION, Premium Windshield Wiper Blade

TRICO Adds Novel Part Numbers to Exact Fit Wiper Blades

DENSO Unveils EnduroVision Line of Wiper Blades Range



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Pricol Inks Agreement to Acquire Wiping Systems Business of PMP

Icahn Acquires Federal-Mogul

Denso Inks Business Integration Agreement with ASMO



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



