Global Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market to 2031: Featuring Verizon Communications, Deutsche Telekom, Comcast, AT&T and BT

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global wired telecommunication carriers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global wired telecommunication carriers market reached a value of nearly $949.32 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $949.32 million in 2021 to $1,184.21 million in 2026 at a rate of 4.5%. The market is then expected to $1,407.69 million in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in demand for professional services business, favorable government initiatives, economic growth in emerging markets and increase in investments. The market was restrained by political uncertainties and geopolitical tension, susceptibility to hacking and effect of COVID-19 on companies.



Going forward increasing incidence of tech sector in expected to drive demand for wired telecommunication, rising urbanization and increasing investments. Factor that could hinder the growth of the wired telecommunication carriers market in the future include increasing wireless technology.



The wired telecommunication carriers market is segmented by type into broadband internet services, cable television distribution services, fixed telephony, direct to home services and other wired telecommunication carriers. The broadband internet services market was the largest segment of the wired telecommunication carriers market segmented by type, accounting for 39.0% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the other wired telecommunication carriers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wired telecommunication carriers market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.



The wired telecommunication carriers market is segmented by subscription type into basic, other subscription types and premium. The basic market was the largest segment of the wired telecommunication carriers market segmented by subscription type, accounting for 61.0% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the premium segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wired telecommunication carriers market segmented by subscription type, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.



The wired telecommunication carriers market is segmented by application into household and commercial. The household market was the largest segment of the wired telecommunication carriers market segmented by application, accounting for 65.2% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wired telecommunication carriers market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.



North America was the largest region in the wired telecommunication carriers market, accounting for 37.7% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the wired telecommunication carriers market will be Asia-Pacific, and, Middle-East where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.6% and 5.7% respectively. These will be followed by South America, and, North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.9% and 3.6% respectively.



The wired telecommunication carriers market is highly concentrated with a small number of global players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 30.17% of the total market in 2021. Verizon Communications Inc was the largest competitor with 7.04% of the market, followed by Deutsche Telekom AG with 6.33%, Comcast Corporation with 5.81%, AT&T Inc with 2.39%, BT Group Plc with 1.90%, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp with 1.55%, America Movil SAB de CV with 1.49%, China Telecom Corporation Limited with 1.27%, Vodafone Group with 1.14% Orange SA with 1.13%.



Market-trend-based strategies for the wired telecommunication carriers market include heightened adoption of IoT telecommunications, DTH service providers introducing interactive TV to engage audiences, focus on use of fiber optic cables and strategic mergers and acquisitions.



Player-adopted strategies in the wired telecommunication carriers market include investing in new product launches and strategic collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their service offerings.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the wired telecommunication carriers companies to increase adoption of internet of things (IoT), introduce interactive TV services, increase investment in fiber optic cables, expand in emerging economies, increase focus on strategic mergers and acquisitions, offer competitive prices, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on fast-growing end-users.



This report describes and explains the wired telecommunication carriers market and covers 2016-2021, termed the historic period, and 2021-2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031.

